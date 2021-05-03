Digital Dollar Project to launch pilot programs to measure impact of CBDC in the US

Digital Dollar Project (DDP) will launch at least five pilot programs over the next year.

The projects will measure the value of a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) and inform its future design.

DDP is a non-profit partnership between the Accenture consulting firm and the Digital Dollar Foundation. It was created last year to encourage research and public debate on the potential benefits of a US CBDC.

More specifically, the projects will address various lines of research. First, explore, analyze, and identify the technical and functional requirements for issuing a CBDC. They will collect empirical evidence that will inform policy and technology decisions that developers must consider.

Another project will assess the potential benefits and challenges of issuing a CBDC. This will also involve addressing the design, implementation and specific use of the digital dollar.. Obviously this will involve testing different applications and approaches.

Finally, there will be a project that considers potential use cases for both retail and wholesale commercial use. It will focus on evaluating and cataloging emerging standards and policies.

This will particularly be the case with regard to global interoperability and the preservation of key standards and consumer protections.

The process to begin evaluating and prioritizing the five pilots is already underway. In addition, the first three will be announced in the next two months. Accenture provided an initial investment to DDP. It also intends to match funding if necessary to launch successive pilot programs.

DDP will make known to the public the results and knowledge obtained in the pilot programs. Particularly for use in academic studies, as well as for policy consideration by Congress. In doing so, it hopes to serve as a neutral platform to explore the future of CBDC.

The projects are intended to complement other important CBDC work. This includes other projects, including those of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is among many central banks around the world that are considering the introduction of a CBDC.

According to a recent survey, 80% of the world’s central banks are researching or experimenting with CBDC issuance. These include the People’s Bank of China, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England.

According to Digital Dollar Foundation co-founder J. Christopher Giancarlo.

"The US doesn't need to be the first to be the central bank's digital currency, but it does need to be a standard-setting leader for the digital future of money, which is why our pilot collaboration with Accenture and other partners is so review".

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had echoed these sentiments previously.

