Until not too long ago, Tik Tok was a social network focused on the youngest and most of the public were minors. In 2020 its use has spread to reach a wider audience but children and adolescents are still the main users of this social network with which they spend hours and hours recording videos, meeting other ‘tiktokers’ or watching videos from other users. .

Parental control and digital detoxification

To have better control or to avoid excessive use, there is the digital detox tool in TikTok that allows us to be aware of how much time we dedicate to it, but it is also a good tool for parents who are concerned in case a minor is using the social network. For the latter there are two specific modes: one that will allow remote control of TikTok and a restricted mode to avoid adult content in the videos viewed.

Digital Detoxification has three options: Time management on screen, restricted mode and family synchronization in case of being younger and using parental controls. All three are focused on use by adults or parents and guardians but you can manage screen time yourself without having to disconnect. Or you can turn to parental control tools and applications if you still need more control.

On-screen time management

What this section allows us is to know how long we use the application or to block it reached a number of minutes a day. You can activate it yourself if you are concerned how much time do you spend on the social network And if you think you are wasting time or it may be established for the use of another person at your expense. Once the daily limit is reached, the application will require an access code to continue using TikTok every time you enter. If you want to use it for yourself it doesn’t make much sense since you will know the code yourself. Although it can be useful if you want to be aware that you have already passed your own limit and that you must stop.

Open the TikTok application on your mobile phone

Click on the “I” icon at the bottom right

Go to the three points at the top right

You will access the settings and privacy options

Choose Digital Detox on TikTok

Click on “Time management on screen”

Choose the daily time limit

40 minutes

60 minutes

90 minutes

120 minutes

Click on “Activate Time Management on screen”

Enter a numeric access code

Repeat the code to confirm it

Click on the “Next” button

From now on, time will be limited and you will need the code. To deactivate the time management on screen in the TikTok digital detox, all you have to do is follow the previous steps, press the “Deactivate” button and confirm the process with the activation code. You can activate or deactivate it whenever you want.

Restricted mode

Another mode that allows TikTok digital detoxification is Restricted Mode. This mode is not focused on the time we spend on the application but on the content that appears in it. It is another useful tool in case of parental control for the use of minors by the application and from the company they assure “we are continuously working to improve this function. However, if you find a inappropriate video in restricted mode, you can report it. ” If you want to configure TikTok for minors, it is very useful.

Open the TikTok application on your mobile phone

Click on the “I” icon at the bottom right

Go to the three points at the top right

You will access the settings and privacy options

Choose Digital Detox on TikTok

Go to “Restricted mode”

Click on “Enable Restricted Mode ”

Choose a four-digit password

Confirm the access code four digit

Automatically the restricted mode

You will not be able to choose what content yes and what content no, but simply the application will filter everything that is not recommended or that is for adults.

To deactivate the restricted mode we will only have to follow the previous steps, deactivate and confirm with the four-digit code that we have used.

Family timing

One of the best TikTok options for parental control is the family synchronization that allows minors to use the application without risk and always supervising what they do and how they do it. Family synchronization mainly allows three very interesting options:

Choose a time limit for your son or daughter

Exclude inappropriate content for a minor

Limit which users can send you messages

To activate family synchronization you will need to access the TikTok digital detox from two mobile phones, from the parent or guardian and from the child. Both must have installed the application and have an account in it.

Open the TikTok application on your mobile phone

Tap on your profile icon In the bottom right

Go to the three points at the top right

You will access the settings and privacy options

Choose Digital Detox on TikTok

Go to “Family Synchronization”

Choose Tutor / Parent on the adult’s mobile

Choose “Younger” on the child’s mobile phone

Scan the QR code from the child’s phone to the adult’s

You will automatically link both accounts and you can control the use

In an application where, as we say, the majority of users are minors, it is very interesting to bet on this last option that will protect them from possible dangers.