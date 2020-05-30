May 30, 2020 | 5:00 am

The U.S. copyright office is doing preliminary work to start a new battle in the long-running conflict between the entertainment industry and tech platforms, which could redefine what it means to ‘own’ a movie or song in the digital age.

Despite the fact that the television, film and music industries have seen steady growth in recent years, their representatives complain that online piracy remains a major problem and have made efforts to petition technology companies let them do more to limit their spread.

Just last week, the Motion Picture Association of America and the Recording Industry Association of America applauded a report by the copyright office that called the efforts of technology companies to remove illegal materials on their platforms insufficient.

But that position is not generalized. Joshua Lamel, director of the Re: Create coalition (a copyright advocacy group), criticized the report and noted that “it only includes changes suggested by big companies.”

Entertainment industry associations specifically requested that violators be better monitored and that the current practice of issuing various warnings to non-compliants be removed, as they believe that this effectively prevents the spread of replayed material without permission.

The United States Copyright Office does not have the power to issue its own bills, but it does have the power to advise the Senate Intellectual Property Committee, which is already gathering information on the current legislature for a hearing on it. next June 2, according to a report by Axios.

“In a couple of letters, Senators asked the Copyright Office and the US Patent Office to start a new study on how much intellectual property owners are experiencing infringement at the hands of the government.”

The Internet Association argued that the current legislature “recognizes that rights owners are the best judges of potentially infringing content and lays a foundation that many association member companies strive to meet to prevent access to illegal content and ensure compensation to creators, ”Acting President Jon Berroya said in a statement.

Several US activists have expressed their dissatisfaction with this new effort, considering that actions that seek to limit piracy usually tend towards the censorship of a medium that should be kept open.

The last major battle in the field of copyright occurred in 2011, when the US Congress introduced the “Stop Online Piracy Act” (SOPA), which proposed up to five years in prison for those who broadcast content that does not off your property.

The initiative sparked the manifestation of more than 7,000 websites worldwide, who argued that these changes could start a censorship “war of arms” that would destroy the democratic element that characterized the internet.

The European Union even passed a law recognizing “the need to protect the integrity of the global internet and freedom of communication by prohibiting unilateral measures that revoke IP addresses or domain names.”

SOPA’s defeat momentarily contained the aspirations of content creators and rights owners, although this could change after discussion in the US Parliament.

Because many servers and technology companies are within American jurisdiction, the result of this discussion could have ramifications worldwide.