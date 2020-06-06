L

he pandemic has functioned as a perfect excuse to advance by leaps and bounds in business and government mechanisms for population surveillance and control in many parts of the world. It is a situation that represents a problem in itself, but also involves hidden aspects, as much or more disturbing as the handling of our data to induce us to consumer behavior or political choices, among others.

Under the assumption that it is necessary for pandemic control to know who the infected are and where they are (which would also be an individual benefit), more than 40 electronic monitoring applications have been produced. They are commercial, sometimes sponsored by governments that have imposed their compulsory use on the population, as in China or Australia. In most cases, governments advise the population to use an application, sometimes developed in collaboration with government institutions. In a previous article I mentioned that Google and Apple, classic competitors, agreed to develop and offer such an application (https://tinyurl.com/y9b2nhoa).

Although these applications are now promoted in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, they can be used for many other purposes. For example, following protests over the racist murder of George Floyd by the United States Police, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that they would use the data collected by monitoring applications, cameras, etc. to detect who the protesters are, who they meet with, what they do, where they are going, if they are terrorists or organized crime, etc. (https://tinyurl.com/ybll9s24).

Thus, it revealed that the authorities can collect information from electronic monitoring systems – whether private or public – and that these are collected in databases that provide profiles of each person when crossing and interpreting the information. Due to the amount of data that needs to be handled, these profiles are built by artificial intelligence programs, whose algorithms are programmed by specific people. For this, they are based on reality data that already exists, so they reproduce racist, patriarchal, sexist and discriminatory values ​​of the poor, migrants, etc. With Floyd’s murder, a study was released showing that a black person is three times more likely to be killed by the police than a white person. Translated into data, the algorithm does not record police violence, but the African-American population (or Latino, young, migrant, etc.) is more dangerous, more likely to be criminal, which is combined with other similar ones, etc.

There are several studies on these biases of artificial intelligence systems. Being an unfair and worrying issue, it is only one aspect of the problem and it is important to see the set of risks that the omnipresence of digital platforms brings about our lives. Growing protests about these algorithm biases are likely to force companies to revise them, although it is not easy for them to do so and they will make new ones.

Beyond surveillance for the use of the authorities, the key purpose of digital platforms (because it is what gives you the most money and has made them billionaires) is the permanent collection of inputs on each of us, our families and friends, our choices of all kinds (consumer, political, aesthetic, sexual and much more). Not only what we write on social networks and say in public. What these companies collect is much more than we think we share.

In addition to what we express in words, there is a huge industry of data collection and new biometric analyzes that micrometrically analyze the different expressions of photos, videos, cameras and systems that interpret these micro-expressions, connecting them with places, situations, emotions, reactions to messages. , etc.

In turn, Facebook (and other networks) complements these analyzes with psychological and geo-referenced profiles, which allow them to offer the best commercial or political bidder the data of millions of people by age groups, sex, neighborhoods, purchasing power, preferences.

With the pandemic, Naomi Klein explains that the lobbyists of the largest digital platforms have been very active in claiming their essentialities from governments and that they must quickly build infrastructure to allow them to expand their networks to every corner of the earth. Removed from the pain, they mention that the pandemic allowed them to carry out a true “experiment in education and virtual health care, and that they can replace millions of teachers and health personnel (https://tinyurl.com/ybcec6kl). They have collected an indescribable volume of new data from students of all levels and from patients and health systems that they add to their databases. In many cases, as also happens in Mexico, the governments themselves provide these companies with the management of data on education and health (https://tinyurl.com/y8q7788x). As Klein says, this is a true doctrine of shock in the new surveillance capitalism.

* Researcher of the ETC Group