Digital Collectibles Coming to UFC: Fans Will Win Token Rewards

Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) has taken a giant step forward to provide its abundant fan base with access to exclusive content. The world’s largest MMA promotion has partnered with Chiliz (CHZ) to launch its fan token, which offers rights and rewards to fans using blockchain technology.

The maximum supply of 20 million fan tokens.

The UFC also said that the $ UFC fan token will launch next month, with some 20 million tokens offered. The blockchain company Chiliz will allow the distribution of the token and the payment of rewards. The blockchain company has a strong presence as a service provider in the sports and entertainment industries.

According to the UFC, the move will increase fan engagement among millions of fans around the world.

Chiliz has partnered with several other soccer teams in the past, including AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, and FC Barcelona.

The tokens are managed by the cryptocurrency $ CHZ, which can be purchased in the Socios mobile application and in the Socios.com marketplace.

UFC holders will earn voting rewards

Once the feature is launched, token holders can participate in some decision-making process by voting on some issues that affect the UFC community. They also have rewards with points for their votes.

The UFC says it has more than 625 million fans around the world, and the launch of Fan Tokens offers a unique way to connect with them.

The UFC has also partnered with another digital fan token platform in the past. Earlier this year, he signed a licensing agreement with Dapper Labs for UFC-branded digital collectibles.

Socios founder and CEO Alexandre Dreyfus has commented on the development.

He said the partnership has given the UFC broader access to millions of fans around the world and involved them in its affairs. This has created “an unprecedented opportunity to attract new fans,” Dreyfus reiterated.