The development of digital banking, as the way to achieve better financial inclusion, is the main challenge facing the banking sector during the crisis of the COVID-19 and it will also be when the pandemic passes.

At least he considers it in an interview with Fernando Eguiluz, general manager of the BBVA in Peru, for whom the “negative” and “global” impact in economic terms of the virus attack will require “a lot of responsibility” on the part of everyone so that it can get ahead, in an environment in which new technologies will be more and more determinants in a sector in which “cash” is the “main competitor”.

Eguiluz, a Mexican national, also points out that initiatives such as those proposed in the Peruvian Congress to suspend the payment of debts and bank interests, put financial stability at risk, and that the solution is to “be responsible”, help the rescheduling and sustaining the payment chain.

Question: What is your assessment, at the regional level, of the banking situation and problems in the context of the pandemic?

Answer: This pandemic is bringing us a global economic impact, where growth rates are going to be negative in the vast majority of countries and we are having a strong impact in the region, especially in Peru, an impact that those who are dedicated When analyzing the economic outlook and the bank’s research area itself, it can see a contraction of up to 20% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year.

Banking activity is highly correlated with the growth or fall of GDP and these negative projections for the Peruvian economy will undoubtedly have a negative influence on our activity.

Here I emphasize that the important thing is to be willing to contribute to the reactivation of the economy and I consider that it is a fundamental role that we have to assume the financial institutions to have an early economic recovery and that, little by little, it will return to the new normality In the economy.

Q: What were the plans or goals that you had planned in your first year of management at the head of the bank in Peru, and what have you been able to obtain?

A: We have a 2020-2024 strategic plan that has remained in line with what we had designed, we are recalibrating a little and adjusting for the circumstances of this emergency

In general, we are putting in value the things that we have, such as moving faster with digital issues, while what we had for the medium term we are delaying a little.

In Peru more than 80% of transactions are made physically, we are also working hard at the commercial level so that the issue of payments can be received much easier.

Q: What are the challenges for the sector in South America, Latin America, after the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: I think we have many challenges on the doorstep, but Peru I think has all the potential to move forward, banking, mining, fishing, agriculture, trade, tourism, which are essential activities. I trust that they will recover with some speed, once we get out of this health crisis.

I would love to see greater financial inclusion in the short term and growth in infrastructure in the medium and long term.

Today the important thing is to have a real commitment to reactivate the economy, this pandemic is an unprecedented situation and we all must bet on reflection, have a lot of evaluation and propose areas for improvement with a lot of responsibility.

Q: In Peru another crisis front is opening for the sector since Congress, which is proposing a project to freeze the payment of debts and bank interests. How would such a project impact?

A: I think this solution that has been proposed, some kind of freeze, puts the financial system at risk.

Today we are talking about a health emergency, we have not talked about an economic crisis. They are working to get ahead and the complicated thing would be getting out of a health emergency and adding an additional variable that could be a financial crisis, a financial emergency.

The money that we get from the savers, we in turn, after making very strict credit processes, we lend it.

That resource goes to the production plant, to microentrepreneurs, to individuals on their cards, to consumer loans, home loans, auto loans, and that is the intermediation we do.

If they raise the freeze and so on in the part of the interest we receive, which in turn is what we deliver to our savers, that can have a major impact.

We as banks have acted responsibly, we have acted with a lot of understanding of the situation and with a vision of our clients.

We have reprogrammed 30% of the loan portfolio, of these reprogramming, 50% have been in the world of SMEs, with significant support so that the payment chain is not broken.

At the same time, we also set up a credit line at the beginning of the emergency for 2,500 million soles (735 million dollars) available to SMEs, who could maintain their payment chains.

We have had many measures, we have supported more than 230 thousand clients with some type of solution and I think that this is the medicine we have to give, rather than the measures that can change a health emergency into a financial emergency.

We are almost at 20 billion soles ($ 5.8 billion).

Q: Are there products or services that the bank has had to accelerate in the digital field due to the pandemic?

A: Yes, of course, we have had a very clear digital transformation path for many years. I think this pandemic gave us many lessons that digital transformation is something that could no longer be stopped.

Today I can tell you that the opening of savings accounts through digital channels in this pandemic has multiplied by seven and this data shows us that we have to go more digitally, which must also give us a lot to facilitate financial inclusion throughout the world. country.

With the recent amendment to the law to withdraw money from pension funds, we have a 100% digital account activation process, we do it using facial recognition technology, without the need for a client to go to a bank office, or use a physical card to carry out your operations, or that you have to do any final validation in any agency.

What makes this technology unique in the Peruvian market is that to identify themselves, the client uses the option of facial recognition by the camera of their phone and with a mechanism that we have of facial biometrics, we validate the information and proceed to open the account.

Q: Are there products specifically aimed at people who have had to open accounts in order to receive this pension money?

A: Of course, this has shown us that every day people are developing a greater interest in the different savings alternatives that banking offers.

Our clients are seeing the convenience of having an emergency fund that allows them to face unforeseeable financial events, such as those we are experiencing.

The savings accounts in our digital channels have multiplied by seven, we have a lot of focus on being able to serve in the best way all these new customers who are coming to us because they have seen the strength and ease of being able to have the opening of a count on us.

Q: In Peru a problem to deliver aid bonds is the low bank penetration of the population. To what do you attribute this low use of banking products?

A: When they ask me about my competitors, I always say that my competitor is cash, it is one of the great challenges that banking in general has, we have to have platforms, applications, functions and tools that can demonstrate to customers how easy and sure it is to make transactions through digital channels.

Along this route, we have developed solutions such as Lukita, which is an application that allows you to interact in a simple and easy way, through the use of cell phones.

We have an interrelation with three banks, through Plin, which allows you to send and receive money with the cell phone number, it is free, there are no commissions. These types of solutions have really liked, we have more than a million users less than a year after being launched.

Ideally, all banks are articulated and we can generate a real ecosystem of transfers and payments for the benefit of all clients in the financial system, only in this way will we be able to beat cash.

We have delivered more than 250,000 social bonds to the most vulnerable families in the country.

As a result of this experience we have seen in a very clear way the great need that exists to promote financial inclusion and contribute to formalization in the country.

The vast majority of the millions of beneficiaries of government bonds do not have a bank account, and that reality has been an obstacle to the effectiveness of the state assistance measures launched by the government.

With information from Mónica Martínez-.