Bank branches have lost agility due to the contingency generated by Covid-19, which will motivate more users to become familiar with digital channels, analysts agree. Read: Condusef prepares for avalanche of complaints

As of the contingency, the branches have very few service personnel and, with prevention measures such as healthy distance, few customers are allowed to enter.

This has led to the operations that were carried out in half an hour at the branch, extending to an hour or hour and a half, said Elvira Méndez, a banking specialist at the business faculty of La Salle University.

While branches may be losing attractiveness, it will be necessary for banks to redouble their efforts in financial education and include more tutorials in electronic access channels and optimize time in operations.

Méndez stressed that banking must put itself in the shoes of the user who starts from scratch, who has no knowledge of how they can make a deposit, a transfer or a service payment, from their cell phone, their computer or a multi-service ATM.

That was intended since before the pandemic. We bought our time and the need to use banking technology is accelerating, “he said.

Juan Pablo González Gasque, CEO of Moneta, a banking technology provider, commented that for the past 20 years, efforts have been made to promote the use of electronic channels instead of going to the branch, but that there is resistance from both users and institutions financial.

“There are people who don’t like going to the branch, but many of the processes require people to go to the branch. Banks have to fine-tune those processes so that people do not have to go to the branch to sign a document or have to physically identify themselves “he exposed.

He recognized that people fear for the safety of their operations when using electronic channels.

Banks have a long way to go to improve their processes and customers have to cooperate in using the services from internet banking or cell phones, “he said.

He stressed that branches have to find their role not so much for payments and withdrawals, but in sales promotion.

For Everis, there is currently a natural fear of contact with physical money that passes from hand to hand, which is why the means of payment market evolves so that people from all incomes and from all segments become familiar with digital banking. .

Enrique Zorrilla, vice president of the Association of Banks of Mexico and chief executive officer of Scotiabank, pointed out that what is changing a lot in terms of relationship between bank and customer is the breadth of channels.

