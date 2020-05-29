According to eMarketer, this year global spending on digital advertising will increase 15.5 percent, which means that the digital section will again represent a little more than half of the global advertising market. In this sense, the brands that bet on advertising in this space understand the importance behind choosing the platforms to which to take the campaigns, so you should think carefully before investing. Does your brand know what the key spaces are? If not, here we will see some of the main options that we have today.

From AdEspresso we take up the following digital advertising platforms that today can be considered of great relevance for all brands and companies:

Among the different platform options for the development of digital advertising, Google’s can be considered the most relevant since its participation represents 38.2 percent of the income generated in this segment. Among the aspects to consider is the fact that it is considered a platform that can be difficult for beginners and present a medium difficulty for digital marketing professionals. However, among its points is the great scope they have and the targeting options for the ads which are very detailed. On the other hand, as points against, we have that the learning curve can be very steep.

Given that Google is the main search engine today, with more than 90 percent market share among search engines, when it comes to choosing a platform for digital advertising, Google Ads can be considered the best way to go.

While it is difficult to determine the exact reach of Google Ads, it can be expected to reach around 90 percent of all Internet users on its multiple ad platforms.

Among the details to consider for use, the first is where the ads are displayed. In this regard, the locations you have are the results of searches and associated sites, such as YouTube or The Weather Channel. However, the space where your ads are displayed will depend on the type of campaign you have. There are at least 5 spaces that can be reached with advertising on the platform. The first is the campaigns in the search network; the second are campaigns on the display network; the third is in the e Shopping section; fourth are Video campaigns (in spaces like YouTube) and fifth are campaigns in apps.

The ad formats it supports are text-only ads, responsive ads, images, videos, and call ads. Additionally, ad targeting options can be managed by age, location, gender, income level, parental status, interests, and proximity to business.

In the case of Microsoft Advertising, formerly known as Bing Ads, it is possible to highlight that the participation in terms of segment revenues barely amounts to 4.1 percent. On the other hand, ease of use is considered to be at its lowest level, thus being a simple platform.

On the other hand, as points in favor, in addition to the ease of use, there is the fact that it allows you to import information from Google; however, it has a limited offer of ad formats and a smaller scope.

Although Bing does not have the same reach of Google, this does not mean that it is an option that should be immediately ruled out for digital advertising, in fact, that its participation is less, the source points out that the ads can reach an audience that performs nearly 6 billion searches monthly.

Ads from this platform are shown on various internet sites, including searches on Bing, AOL and Yahoo, as well as on MSN. Ads are also displayed on smartphones and tablets and may be limited to specific locations or users who speak a particular language.

Among its formats are extended text ads for search results; dynamic search ads, which are tailored to user queries (currently only available in the United States); Microsoft’s audience ads, which are displayed within articles on company-associated sites, and ads called “Bing Smart Search,” which are designed with the use of touch computers in mind.

Finally, similar to Google, the ad targeting options can be varied, having aspects such as language, location, time, gender, age and device.

Among the options for digital advertising, Facebook’s participation represents 21.8 percent of the revenue generated, making it the second largest platform in this segment.

Like Google, it can be considered a somewhat difficult platform for beginners, although the guide to creating campaigns can make it become an easy-to-use platform.

As points in favor, he highlights that it has a huge scope (which also includes his social network Instagram) and that the targeting options are extremely detailed. However, it has against that the purchase intention of its audience is lower than that of Google.

Going into detail, given the wide reach it has, the social media platform is ideal for companies that want to reach a wide range of audiences, including those using mobile devices.

Campaign ads can be shown in various locations within platforms depending on the type of campaign that has been created, for example, you have in-feed ads, those in the sidebar or those shown in the stories section.

One of the most interesting aspects to highlight is the variety of formats with which you can work on ads, there are at least 5 that brands must try, these are:

Images

Video

Carousel

Promoted publications

Instant experiences

Regarding one of its great advantages, orientation, highlights that it can be done based on options such as age, gender, location, income, parental status, interests, connections, workplace, specific actions they have taken, among others.

Finally, Twitter is the last platform to consider, incredible as it may seem, its participation in terms of the income generated by the sector is greater than that of Microsoft, representing 6.3 percent.

The use of its advertising platform can be considered of medium difficulty, while among its advantages, the detailed targeting of the ads and a low pro-click cost stand out, and in the case of the disadvantages, it stands out that it has a shorter reach and that the ads only are displayed within your social platform.

As an interesting aspect of the social network for digital advertising is the fact that it can be considered an important space for brands that target an audience that is not exactly young, according to the source, 60 percent of users de Twiter is in the 35-65 age range.

Another point to note is that it also has a variety of ad targeting options that make the platform a really interesting option for advertisers, as an example are hashtag promotions, which allow promoting a tweet only to people who have shown interest in that specific hashtag.

Options like the previous one make it possible for companies to invest their budgets more carefully to reach more relevant people for less money than would be invested in platforms such as Facebook or Google.

The main ad locations are user feed and trending topics. On the other hand, regarding formats there are the following:

Promoted texts

Promoted Images

GIFs

Polls

Promotion of accounts

Videos

Cards, which can highlight a particular page with a call to action.

Finally, regarding orientation options, there are devices such as age and gender, brands, people that users follow, interests, viewers of certain TV shows, users with data registered in a CRM, users who have interacted in a conversation about a specific topic and users who follow the brand or have interacted with a publication.

