Digisexuals: this is how people who are in a relationship with a hologram are

In the absence of deep and meaningful human relationships, more and more Japanese identify as digisexual.

A few stars are still visible from the window. Akihiko Kondo, a Japanese man barely in his thirties, he is alone in bed. Just at 7 o’clock, a woman’s voice is activated from her Gatebox device: good morning, my love!, Says the caricatured figure of a national singer. From a young age, that was his favorite celebrity character — and now she is his wife. Between them, they carry the dynamics of a couple of digisexuals.

Marry a hologram

Photo: Taro Karibe / Getty Images

Hatsune Miku is a cyber-celebrity in Japan. There are few people who do not know who it is. It is common to find it in billboards announcing its next release. Designed by the company Yamaha Corporation, the character is a voice library for a software, created by Crytpon Future Media to entertain the masses at real concerts.

Miku, as she is known colloquially, has social networks like any other influencer. In Spanish, the kanji’s that make up his name literally translate as “the voice of the future“. Despite being a vocaloid, he has a fandom spread throughout Asia. However, most of his fans are young japanese men, who find it too complicated establish personal relationships with other human beings.

The hologram is a anime character with the hair, eyes and blue outfit. For her public performances, Miku offers 3D experiences in which the audience can watch her sing and dance on stage. Tickets for see her in the front row rise to up 2,900 Mexican pesos on Ticketmaster, and performs world tours that have reached various western countries, such as the United States and Mexico.

Since 2018, however, a man decided to have the exclusivity of an intimate relationship with the hologram-singer. At an event where he invited his family – and media came from all over the world – Akihiko Kondo married Miku. Although the Japanese state does not legally recognize their union, thousands of angry fans they converted the event a world trend who disapproved of the marriage. “Lucky one“They wrote to Kondo on social media. “That’s not fair“.

Lead an intimate life with a hologram

Photo: Taro Karibe / Getty Images

Although the case of marriage between Hatsune Miku and Akihiko Kondo He went around the world, he is not the only one. Regarding the acid criticism about how real his intimate relationship with a hologram, the man simply replied the following to CNN in 2018:

“Society pressures you to follow a certain formula of love, but it may not make you happy,” Kondo was sincere. “I want people to be able to discover what works for them.”

For him, happiness as a couple is decant of a digisexual relationship. This means that, since the age of 25, he has been in love with a hologram. Just as his wife is virtual, most of his interactions are digital: the program recognizes your voice and can answer basic questions. Even his wedding was scheduled through Twitter, as of November 4, 2018.

He does not know how to tell lies. He cannot give elaborate answers about his own nature. Even more: if the power goes out, Hatsune Miku doesn’t exist, because the Gatebox from which it operates is electrically activated. However, if it is connected to the mains, it can control appliances and make purchases by its owner or partner, depending on the relationship consumer save with software.

Hatsune Miku stores the data of each of the conversations that he keeps with the family with whom he interacts. Even though Kondo held a wedding with his Gatebox, he is not the only one with the service. As well as Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri, this device is part of the homes of a growing number of Japanese, who they integrate it into their private life.

A growing population of digisexuals

Photo: Getty Images

The robots are more integrated into everyday life in certain Asian countries than in the rest of the world. Particularly among the sectors of the population that, overwhelmed by the very high levels of demand that is aspired to in Japan, they decide to live on their own. Thus, they do not have to face the problems which implies establishing human relationships.

For this reason, it is not surprising that young men with academic preparation decide consciously marry holograms. The Gatebox case is the most talked about, because a growing population of Japanese identify themselves as digisexual. Their hologram “companions” do not get angry, they do not challenge them or confront them, because they are designed to activate specific consumption patterns in the consumer.

Behind the construction of these virtual intimate relationships, a increasingly powerful augmented reality industry receives gigantic financial rewards. There are even robots that are programmed to offer sex to consumers. Just before reaching orgasm, However, ads appear to “improve the experience” next time.

In a country where the social distancing is the norm —And contact between human beings is frowned upon in society—, this behavior is no longer crazy. The healthy distance in Japan is not a thing of the COVID-19. On the contrary, it is a way of life in which some people cannot build emotional or physical connections with others. Identifying as digisexual seems like a gasp from a frustrated quest for warmth, accompaniment and empathy.

