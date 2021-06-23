Digisexuality is here to stay and become increasingly popular

All to the point that sex with machines will be more common than we think in the ever closer future. Photo: ..

Who can forget: the film “Her” drew a panorama that, at the time, seemed terrifying to us. A person living a true romance with a virtual assistant based on artificial intelligence. That system knew its owner perfectly. And that is precisely the main virtue of systems based on machine learning: they accumulate data from their owner in order to offer information of interest to them and, if possible, anticipate events by suggesting it ahead of time.

However, the haunting fiction posed by “Her” could be a reality in 2021, or at least that’s what the WGSN think tank’s expert panel predicts. This phenomenon has been baptized as digisexuality, and the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated an adoption that many placed in the distant future.

What exactly is digisexuality? It is about the sexual relationship that a human can establish with a system based on artificial intelligence or even a robot.

Sex fiction and design

Nobody put their hands to their heads: sex robots have long been commercialized and if you hurry us, inflatable dolls could be the origin of a sexual relationship in which you do not interact with humans. We also shouldn’t be surprised to find that manga and hentai are hugely popular on porn video sites like Youporn or Pornhub. Yes, they are animated illustrations of fictional characters having sex. And something like this is what digisexuality raises, but adding the ingredient of Artificial Intelligence.

On the other hand, it is known that the brain is the main engine of sexuality, so its stimulation is key in a relationship. And here artificial intelligence has an advantage since it “knows” its human in question perfectly. As we pointed out, there are already companies such as Real Dolls, custom-made, life-size sex dolls with a human-like touch, with different versions and the possibility of configuring this sexual partner at will.

Digisexuality adds the communication and behavior component of artificial intelligence to silicone, and it is here that the disturbing possibility of having relationships with a machine alone can take on more weight.

Why are we experiencing this phenomenon? To understand the answer, it is best to take a look at Japan, a culture that has been ahead of the rest of the world for some time in terms of individualism and the inability to relate socially. In our era, tolerance for frustration has fallen to a minimum and everything we want now and without waiting.

Love and sex without suffering

Applying these maxims in the field of human relations is, as we well know, complex. On the other side we will find a human being with our same concerns and the train crash can occur at any time. Digisexuality saves all the troubles of the first steps in sexual relations: there is no courtship, there are no frustrations and the ‘partner’ is always ready to fulfill our fantasies.

The satisfaction of physical impulses, despite the amazement that it may arouse in some, is a field that robots or intelligent systems can fulfill. But … And the affective and emotional part?

In the aforementioned movie “Her”, it was clear that the protagonist fell madly in love with his assistant, and this possibility should not be ruled out either. The sexologist Elena Requena emphasizes that artificial intelligence allows “to please human beings without asking for anything in return”, a point very much in favor of the machine that offers “everything positive in a relationship but without pain.”

What is the future of digisexuality? As has happened in the past, sexual preferences are traditionally kept secret at the risk of being stigmatized by society. However, this phenomenon has all the signs of continuing to grow as technology advances and society integrates it more naturally into its day-to-day lives.

