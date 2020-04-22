UPDATE: Digimon Survive would arrive in 2020

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has a change in release date for Digimon Survive from “2020” to “TBA.” A @BandaiNamcoUS rep has confirmed to Gematsu that Digimon Survive is still on track for a 2020 release and that “the switch from 2020 to TBA is a typo on Famitsu’s side.” pic.twitter.com/jSjjO0QeME – Gematsu (@gematsucom) April 22, 2020

As reported by the English-speaking portal Gematsu, Digimon Survive would not have suffered any delay and would continue to be planned for this year 2020. In this way, The American headquarters of Bandai Namco has confirmed that this is due to a mistake in the publication of the Japanese magazine Famitsu., so the Digifans who are looking forward to the start of this new saga should not worry. Digimon is left for a while this 2020!

Source

ORIGINAL NEWS: Digimon Survive would no longer have a launch window

Digimon Survive It will be the next title that reaches Nintendo Switch (and Playstation 4) that will allow us to visit digital worlds in the company of our fellow Digimon. The game has been in development for several years since it was revealed to the general public and, although it was intended to be released throughout this year, now the title would have been delayed again And we would no longer see it before December 31, 2020, but we would have to wait something else to try to survive in the intense combats that use elements extracted from the genre of tactical RPGs.

There are several delays that Digimon Survive It has suffered since its first release date was announced, and at all times Habu Kazumasa (producer of this installment and others such as Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth) has ensured that this is because they are creating the beginning of a new series of titles and they want players to have access to the best possible experience. Thus, it has been about a month since we received the latest news of this game, and since then we have not known anything else, which would be explained because would have suffered a further delay. In this way, if the previous date was not very specific, since it indicated that it would be launched throughout 2020, now it is even less so, since this time no new launch window would have been provided, as indicated by Ryokutya. Without a doubt, it is a new hard blow for the digifans who are eagerly awaiting this new installment.

And you, are you one of those who are looking forward to the launch of Digimon Survive or do you think that this new saga is not going to be for you, since you are not especially fans of tactical RPGs or visual novels?

Source via

