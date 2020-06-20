Digimon Live Action could be a reality by Disney and causes great surprise | INSTAGRAM

The American media We Got This Covered announced that Walt Disney Pictures could be working on a « Live-Action » adaptation of the famous anime saga « Digimon », a great classic and well-loved by fans.

All this perhaps seems strange to the faithful followers of the series, however it is possible that it is real since Disney acquired Twentieth Century Fox and it seems that the project is in its early stages of development, so there is no release date, cast or story, so far.

Digimon was created by Akiyoshi Hongo in 1997 for the Japanese toy company Bandai, and went on sale with manga, anime, and even card games. Many compare it to Pokémon, however it has differences, as not all characters are adorable and their size can be gigantic.

Anime-themed movies and video games have been great proposals for contemporary cinema, as they have been very successful, for example, Sonic or Detective Pikachu, so it is highly likely that Disney plans to express this trend.

Digimon, which comes out of Digital Monsters (in Spanish Digital Monsters) is a saga that started in 1997 from a virtual pet known as Digimon Virtual Pet, based on the Tamagotchi franchise.

Its popularity increased with the 1999 broadcast of a Digimon Adventure anime series and the launch of a video game titled Digimon World. The Digimon saga ranked, in a survey conducted on TV Asahi in 2006, the 54th position among the 100 best anime in history.

The plot of the saga is based on a parallel world known as the Digital World, which is inhabited by fictional creatures called Digimon. They are artificial life forms created from bits and pieces of lost computer data that inhabit electronic devices that have non-volatile memories.

Digimon are raised by humans called « Tamers » (children chosen in digimon adventure) to fight villains who threaten to destroy the balance of the Digital World.

So watch out, that soon we could be seeing the cast and even more details about that new film, a great promise that has excited more than one user.