Through the official blog of Crunchyroll announced the anime Digimorn Adventure: is preparing to release its new arc, so for this we get a new trailer and a new promotional image. In the video in its extended version we can hear the insert song “Break the chain“.

✨New PV for “Digimon Adventure:” with Evolution insert song: “Break the Chain”! A new enemy appears! Mega Evolution awakes!

Extended trailer with “Break the Chain”

Remember that you can continue Digimon Adventure: every Sunday on Crunchyroll.