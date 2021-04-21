Digible welcomes traders to an eligible NFT market ecosystem

Compartir

Non-fungible tokens are gradually dominating the digital finance sector as the data records an overall market capitalization of $ 26,793,451,648. Simply put, NFTs represent digital assets residing on a blockchain network with unique qualities or traits.

Therefore, Digible hopes to host a market with these types of assets whereby users can sell, auction or buy physical cards within an ecosystem. Each physical card held by merchants will take the form of an NFT.

In addition to that, Digible also has an NFT market section where merchants can sell or access a wide variety of NFTs, without the presence of any physical cards.

Merchants in this ecosystem have the opportunity to purchase and own collectibles while eliminating the need for these collectibles physically.

Security measures, DIGI token statistics and use cases

There are security measures in place, as Digible will store a user’s physical card in DigiSafe, the platform’s security tool. Leveraging DigiSafe allows operators to monitor the details of their valuable cards at any time.

$ DIGI is the native token that powers Digible’s market ecosystem. The native token has a total supply of 100 million with an allocation of 10 million for the founding team, 15 million for liquidity pools, marketing strategies receive 10 million, and another 7.5 million are earmarked for reward programs.

The $ DIGI token is not active on any network; However, Digible plans to hold a pre-sale round on April 22, 2021 at 15:00 UTC. The participation procedures will be posted on the Medium site to accumulate a large number of participants.

Betting options will also be available to users who wish to bet their $ DIGI tokens. The bet investment idea seeks to create an incentivized ecosystem where merchants can secure the rewards generated by the Digible platform.

The $ DIGI token is also applied in the performance production company as users can add liquidity and receive LP tokens on Uniswap using the DIGI / USDT pair.

More Features

The NFT market network presents innovative features to its users, such as DigiGrade. DigiGrade allows merchants to analyze and transfer their digital cards to collectible physical cards. The PSC solution, located close to the DigiSafe service, ensures that each card is qualified before going online to the ecosystem marketplace.

Digible merchants are also guaranteed the ability to fully control their valuable cards through the DigiTrack solution. Users can choose to store their physical cards in DigiSafe, as mentioned above, or sell them after a while to maximize profits.

Each DigiTrack service takes a decentralized approach and users only need to log into their wallets with NFT assets. A user’s NFT will be burned immediately after selling the physical card, thus counteracting the problem of duplication.

We have already established that users can start an auction; however, it is only available to users who own a quantity of 3000 DIGIs. If it turns out to be an NFT up for auction, Digible will simply lock the digital asset as the auction progresses and take care of any transaction processes involved.

DigiDuel creates a competitive space where users can fight for specific NFTs located in their wallets. It employs a betting approach that involves placing an NFT bet and a token amount of $ DIGI.

In the final step, users must choose whatever color they prefer. Traders with the winning color will get the NFT of the losing opponents along with the bet amount of $ DIGI. From the total bet amount, Digible will reduce a fee of 1%, of which 0.3% will be burned, while 0.7% of the fee will be added to the betting pool.

Transaction fees

Digible charges a 10% fee on any in-market sale and auction procedure. Stakeholders will get 5% of the transaction fees, while the remaining 5% will go to the overall operations of the platform as it aims to become a sustainable ecosystem.

Pre-sale details:

Minimum contribution: 0.1 ETH

Maximum contribution: 0.5 ETH

Total increase for pre-sale: 300 ETH

Pre-sale rate: 1 ETH = 81,666 DIGI

Uni exchange listing rate: 1 ETH = 65,500 DIGI

60% of the pre-sale (180 ETH) will be used for liquidity and will be locked for two years.

The sale will be made through the website www.digible.io Further instructions will be given on the day via Telegram and an announcement will be made.

The DIGI token will have a total supply of 100M distributed as follows:

• Marketing: 10 million

• Digible Team – 10M

• Rewards to liquidity providers -7.5M

• Liquidity blocked in digital funds: 15 million

Team and marketing tokens will be awarded for a period of 24 months.

The data gives an idea of ​​what we can expect from the Digible platform after its services are fully activated. Stay tuned for the DIGI token pre-sale launching on April 22 at 15:00 UTC!