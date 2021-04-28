Digi International to Offer Comprehensive 5G-Enabled Wireless Network Solutions for Enterprise and Transportation Markets

Digi Delivers a Series of Firsts and Simplifies onboarding Your New 5G Mobile Devices with Centralized Control and Management from Digi Remote Manager

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), the world’s leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has announced its comprehensive new 5G solution, combining Digi Remote Manager® with its Versatile new 5G routers already in testing and will be commercially available in July. Together, Digi’s 5G hardware and software provide best-in-class performance for high-speed wired and wireless connectivity to advance mission-critical networks.

Digi Remote Manager acts as a command center for an intelligent network, providing centralized control of device configuration and management, security, edge intelligence, and day-to-day network management. As a cloud-based offering, Digi Remote Manager makes it easy to onboard, activate, and protect new devices, including Digi’s new EX50 5G all-in-one business router and TX64 5G high-end transport router, all from one desktop. tablet or phone.

The new Digi EX50 offers a high-performance business solution for the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. In a series of firsts, the Digi EX50 will be Digi’s first 5G router; the first enterprise-class solution to work from anywhere; Digi’s First Enterprise Grade Wi-Fi 6 Compatible Router; and Digi’s first PoE + compatible router.

“Digi Remote Manager, now in conjunction with our latest 5G routers, demonstrates our strategy to meet the growing demand for 5G solutions. We have created a 5G offering to address customer concerns that today’s network investments could be obsolete tomorrow. “says Mike Ueland, President of IoT Products and Services. “Digi continues to invest heavily in cutting-edge technology so that our customers have the best options available, regardless of their location,” continues Ueland.

In addition to supporting higher speeds, Digi’s 5G-enabled solutions will reduce latency, facilitate real-time analytics at the edge, and allow customers to build private 5G networks. The combination of 5G with Wi-Fi 6 and WPA3 also brings benefits to any application that requires secure Wi-Fi for many clients or devices that require a lot of bandwidth. Digi EX50 next-generation Wi-Fi 6 radios operate simultaneously in the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands and offer higher speed, capacity and range than previous Wi-Fi products.

And Ueland adds: “Digi’s approach to customers is based on the reality that a current project can be better accomplished with 4G solutions that provide a seamless transition to 5G when those networks are deployed at a larger scale. In the industry, Digi’s standard operating procedure is to improve what is available today while delivering 5G solutions for the future. It is our trusted partner approach and commitment to satisfying and protecting customers that sets us apart from the competition: it’s a promise from Digi. “

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. The company helps customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped organizations connect more than 100 million things … and that number continues to grow. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.

