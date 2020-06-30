Digi fiber optic coverage already reaches 21 provinces with the two new ones incorporated today. Until now the service was available in the Community of Madrid and the provinces of Guadalajara, Toledo, Córdoba, Seville, Huelva, Málaga, Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Tarragona, Zaragoza, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, the Community of Murcia, Almería, Granada, Cádiz , Baleares, Burgos, La Rioja, Valladolid and Segovia. In June they reached Cádiz and the Balearic Islands in a first phase, La Rioja and Burgos in a second phase and Valladolid and Segovia in a third phase.

Now it reaches Badajoz and Girona

In a fourth phase, Digi fiber reaches Badajoz and Girona. In the case of the Extremadura province, it represents the first incursion of the Romanians in this community. As for Girona, it serves to have all of Catalonia as a possible client for its fiber optic rates and combined with mobile phones. As always, in this first week you can only contract in stores and, starting next week, we will also do it online on their website.

In these areas we have available the rates with symmetrical fiber of 50 Mb for 25 euros a month and 500 Mb for 30 euros a month, as in the rest of the areas where the company’s fiber service is implemented. In addition, it is possible to contract some of the combined with mobile that double the gigabytes and have better prices. The options are:

Fiber 50 Mbps + unlimited 10GB for 31 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + unlimited 24GB for 34 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + unlimited 60GB for 37 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + Combo 3GB for 28 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + Combo 10GB for 31 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + Combo 24GB for 34 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + Combo 60GB for 37 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + Naveg @ 6GB for 28 euros Fiber 50 Mbps + Naveg @ 12GB for 31 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited 10GB for 36 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited 24GB for 39 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + unlimited 60GB for 42 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + Combo 3GB for 33 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + Combo 10GB for 36 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + Combo 24GB for 39 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + Combo 60GB for 42 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + Naveg @ 6GB for 33 euros Fiber 500 Mbps + Naveg @ 12GB for 36 euros