The winners have been Valladolid and Segovia, which already totals a twenty-one provinces from Spain with Digi coverage. Until now the service was available in the Community of Madrid and the provinces of Guadalajara, Toledo, Córdoba, Seville, Huelva, Málaga, Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Tarragona, Zaragoza, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, the Community of Murcia, Almería, Granada, Cádiz , Baleares, Burgos and the Community of La Rioja.

These two provinces may contract the operator’s fiber optic services, in addition to their combined rates. In the fiber-only rates we find two options, with symmetric fiber of 50 Mbps for 25 euros per month, and fiber of 500 Mbps for 30 euros per month. All rates have free installation and router, but in exchange for 12 months of permanence. Thus, luckily, the operator left behind asymmetric fiber a few months ago, where it offered very slow upload speeds, and they finally offer symmetry like other operators.

Digi fiber and mobile mixers offer twice as many gigabytes

As for the combined ones that can now also be contracted in Valladolid and Segovia, we find three modalities with 50 Mbps fiber and two with the 500 Mbps fiber that comfortably adapt to the needs of users, and that directly compete with what others offer. operators such as O2, who shares Movistar’s fiber network:

50 Mbps

50 Mbps, 3 GB + 100 minutes: 28 euros per month

50 Mbps, 10 GB and unlimited calls: 31 euros per month

50 Mbps, 60 GB and unlimited calls: 37 euros per month

500 Mbps

500 Mbps, 10 GB and unlimited calls: 36 euros per month

500 Mbps, 60 GB and unlimited calls: 42 euros per month

Digi fiber can be hired from next week in Valladolid and Segovia

As we can see, in the combined rates the operator offers double gigabytes with respect to the base mobile rates that it currently offers. The gigabytes are also accumulative from one month to the next.

Digi fiber can be hired both at the points of sale that the operator has spread across the different provinces, in addition to starting next week from the operator’s online store.