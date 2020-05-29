Approximately half of the Spanish population suffers from some type of problem in gastrointestinal function, according to a recent article published in the scientific journal Gastroenterology.On World Digestive Health Day, which is celebrated every May 29,experts warn of the importance of correctly addressing these types of problems that greatly affect the daily lives of people who suffer from it and, in addition, can lead to more complex pathologies.

Prof. Humberto Martin Brieva, from the Department of Microbiology and Parasitology of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), explains, in this sense,the role that fermented foods and beverages play in our gastrointestinal healthand, in particular, in our microbiota, fundamental for a correct well-being.

Intake of fermented foods

“Eating fermented foods has been linked to the prevention of cardiovascular or metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, as well as improving the immune or cognitive state and, of course, our digestion process.Scientific studies are providing a greater understanding of the physiological mechanisms underlying these benefits.. Some reviews of the scientific literature already collect numerous evidences in this regard. An example of this is the publication entitled ‘Healthbenefitsoffermentedfoods: microbiota and beyond’ “, highlights the expert.

Fermented foods are part of our traditional cuisine and their consumption is clearly on the rise in our days, an example of this is that they make up approximately a third of our usual diet, being the most commonpickles, cheeses, yogurts, sausages or sourdough breads;as well as fermented drinks, such as beer, wine or cider.

“This reality is far from being a fad, in fact, fermentation processes have an ancient tradition that provides food with greater safety and quality, as well as health benefits for those who consume it.With increasing awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods, their preference has increased significantly in recent decades. “, points out the prof. Martín Brieva.

What does fermentation consist of?

Fermented foods and beverages are the result of the transformation of food raw materialsby microorganisms and the enzymes they produce. These raw materials come from multiple sources: cereals, fruits, milk, vegetables, meats or even fish. Prof. Martín Brieva explains that “the diversity of metabolites produced in fermentation contributes to their preservation and limits the growth of spoilage or pathogenic microbes in the food itself.”

Mainly, the microorganisms responsible for its production are lactic bacteria, other bacteria such as Propionibacterium, Acetobacter or some Bacillus species and, of course, yeasts.Some of these foods, like kefir, are produced by the fermentation of many different microorganisms,coming to constitute complex microbial ecosystems.

Fermented drinks

Fermentation is present in many foods and drinks and an example of this is beer, wine or cider, among others. “In particular, in beer, the natural origin of the raw materials and the transformations they undergo in fermentation, cause them to present components with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as is the case with polyphenols.Although it is known that excessive consumption of these drinks is harmful to health, these properties mean that their intake can be valued within the diet., optionally and always moderately in healthy adults in a context of diet and healthy lifestyle, “he added.

Finally, the expert has emphasized that, given the scientific evidence on the benefits that fermented foods have on health, it would be positive to have more specific recommendations and legislation with concrete indicators of what can be considered a relevant dose of fermented. “These foods represent a considerable part of human diets and, although their impact on healthif it is perceived in a positive way, there is still a scientific evaluation that, officially, presents specific criteria on its consumption, “says the expert.

Caring for the intestinal flora

Also known as the intestinal microbiota, the intestinal flora is the set of microorganisms that live in our intestine. Most are bacteria that live throughout the digestive system, especially in the large intestine, and multiply by millions within us.“For example, the intestinal flora of an adult person of about 70 kg is made up of more than 100 trillion bacteria from about 500 to 1,000 different species”, has indicated Deisy Hervert, doctor in human nutrition and person in charge of Nutrition of Kellogg * s.

The correct care of these microorganisms can be essential for the general well-being of people since it can affect the rest of the body. In fact, the intestinal flora can contribute to the defense of the body itself by helping the response against diseases orcontribute to the proper functioning of our digestive system with the relief of constipation symptoms,Among other functions.

Also, we must not forget thatTo always maintain an immune system, you should not neglect 5 habits in your day to dayin addition to the fermented ones.

1. The first step-although we already know that we have the theory very much in mind and that we will never tire of repeating- to have an immune system in the best state, it is a balanced diet without nutrient deficiencies. A good diet is necessary to feel strong and healthy in order to return to normal. It is not only important to eat healthy, it is also important to stay away from bad habits and excesses of certain foods and substances such as alcohol or tobacco.

2. A primordial habitFor a healthy immune system, it is doing physical activity. Activity is necessary for good health in general, in addition to helping metabolism and particularly the immune system, always respecting social distancing measures. A dose of Vitamin C Altrient contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system.

3. At this time it is essential to control anxiety and stressthat produces uncertainty. Stress has effects on health, being one of the problems that most influences the immune system and lifestyle. There are supplements like Altrient liposomal Magnesium that favors the reduction of cortisol in the blood and helps control the stress response.

4. Sunlight favors the production of vitamin D, which has many benefits for health and the immune system. Now that you are back to normal, taking 15 to 20 minutes in the sun is enough to synthesize the vitamin. Always using sun protection and following the recommendations to avoid getting it.

5. There are two simple habits that help the immune systemand both are related to water. The first is to drink plenty of water, this helps us stay hydrated and favor a better response to pathologies. And the second, more than ever, washing your hands frequently, as protection against germs.

