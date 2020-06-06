The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) said that it continues to carry out operations to find those responsible for organizing clandestine races, in order to bring them to justice.

He argued that the operations are carried out constantly throughout the country, in coordination with the Preventive Police, to avoid such clandestine races.

“As is well known, this type of infraction is constant, so the Digesett continues to carry out operations to find those responsible for organizing clandestine races,” he said.

The Digesett stated that the organizers and drivers who have been detained in the operations they carry out have been brought to justice.

Likewise, it stated that in recent months, it has retained more than 100 motorcycles in various parts of the country modified to run clandestine races.

He recalled that articles 220, 251 and 267 of Law 63-17, on Mobility, Land Transport, Traffic and Road Safety, prohibit speed competition on public roads and sanction reckless driving.

The races of death

The institution made these statements following a publication of the DAILY LISTING on the races of death, an activity publicly promoted in the face of the authorities.

According to the publication, illegal motorcycle races are activities that occur daily on the country’s roads and streets, with or without a curfew.

But the funny thing is that in the last year pages have been created on the social network Facebook where the videos that have thousands of visits and fans are promoted, scheduled and published.

Despite the fact that illegal motorcycle races are a reality, the police and traffic authorities do not seem to be aware of the public calls and the challenges that riders face on social networks.

Names like Carreras.com, Los Racing VIP RD and Bani Racing Team These are just some of the communities on Facebook where such careers are published without shame, knowing that they are illegal.