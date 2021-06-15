Difficulty making difficult decisions? The 10/10/10 rule will be of great help to you | Life

Everyone, at some point in their life, has had to make important decisions. The 10/10/10 rule helps you clarify your ideas.

Decisions, decisions, decisions. It is one of the things that differentiate us from other living beings. We make decisions continuously. Our life is based on that. Almost everything we do is a decisionAnd even in trivial things, choosing wrong can have unpleasant consequences.

But the worst comes when you have to make a momentous decision in life. Do I leave my partner? Do I do this college degree, or this other? Do I accept the position that they offer me in another company, or do I stay where I am?

The problem is that we are not born knowing how to make decisions, and there are no rules to always hit the mark. It is a matter of practice and common sense. The 10/10/10 rule helps you think clearly and to approach the dilemma from a different perspective.

As our colleague Cristina Fernández from Business Insider tells us, this rule was devised by the journalist Suzy Welch, and uses it for everything: from daily decisions to the most momentous. He even acknowledges that it helped him make a decision about his divorce.

It is very interesting because helps you see the dilemma from another perspective, and even to apply a new approach that you had not thought of.

Is named the 10/10/10 rule Because to use it, you have to answer these three simple questions:

What are the consequences of my decision in 10 minutes? In 10 months? And in 10 years?

Most of the bad decisions we make in our lives are due to two causes: immediate fear, that is, we are afraid to do something because of the consequences that it will have right now, or we are not able to see beyond a few days or months.

With the 10/10/10 rule we force ourselves to think in the medium and long term. Perhaps the decision will scare us because of the consequences it will have in the next few minutes or days, but it will be very beneficial in 10 months, or 10 years. And therefore it is worth taking.

There is no harm in putting it into practice, and it will help you approach dilemmas from new perspectives that, perhaps, will clarify your ideas.

Suzy Welch explains this method in depth in her book 10 Minutes, 10 Months, 10 Years: A Formula That Will Transform Your Life, available in Spanish on Amazon.

Do you dare to try it?