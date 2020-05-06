Greg Clarke, president of the English Football Association (FA), assured that fans must understand that they will not be given access to stadiums when games resume, since there are a series of protocols and measures by governments.

After the forced stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarke indicated that even if the return to the courts is authorized, the games will have to be behind closed doors to avoid a possible outbreak.

“While we would all like to see the return of soccer in the coming weeks, the health of our communities and protection must remain our priority and we will continue to be guided by government advice as we work together with stakeholders from across the game to assess any possible reboots, “Clarke explained.

Despite the hope of fans to return to the venues, Clarke stressed that it is not as easy as it is believed, since there will be many changes in people’s lifestyle and health.

“The reality is that we don’t know how this is all going to turn out, but with the social distance in place for quite some time, we are facing substantial changes across the entire football ecosystem,” Clarke said.

“It is difficult to think of groups of fans returning to football in the short term,” he added.

He pointed out that fans must follow various norms and rules of social coexistence that guarantee healthy coexistence and thus avoid large riots in the stadiums of English football.





FINISHING INTENTIONS

The manager stressed that they intend to end all the championships and avoid millionaire losses, which can affect the finances of various clubs, due to the fact that they do not receive the income from ticket sales and television rights.

“I want to assure you that we are committed to supporting the game as a whole during this crisis, especially in the lower echelons, where the impact has been felt with greater intensity,” he added.

Finally, Clarke added that the FA faced a cut of £ 75 million in its annual budget and that the deficit could rise to £ 300 million in four years in the most catastrophic scenario.





MANCHESTER UNITED WILL WARN RED FRAMES

Manchester United will give a ‘wake-up call’ to Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, after he has skipped confinement.

Rojo is on loan in Argentina at the Estudiantes de la Plata and was filmed at a party with friends playing poker, going against the rules for confinement in the South American country.

The quarantine is scheduled in Argentina until at least May 10.

According to the English press, United will contact their player to remind him of his obligations as a ‘Red Devils’ player.

