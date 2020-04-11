Expulsions, mistrust or prohibitions against entering stores are part of the daily life of Africans in Canton, the great metropolis of southern China, discriminated against for fear of the new coronavirus, after several cases in the Nigerian community. China now prohibits entry of foreigners in their territory, and most people who move around the country have to spend about 14 days at their destination.

Thiam, a Guinean student, told . that he was negative but that the police required him to be quarantined, although he had not left Canton since the outbreak began in January.

“All the people I have seen are African. The Chinese can move freely. But when you are black you cannot go out,” he said.

Denny, a Nigerian merchant kicked out of his apartment, explains that he spent several days on the street before the police finally quarantined him to a hotel.

“Although we give COVID-19 negative, the police do not allow us to stay in our department. They do not give reasons,” he told ..

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, acknowledged “misunderstandings” in prevention measures in Guangzhou.

“The Chinese government treats all foreigners in China in the same way … and has zero tolerance for discriminatory words and acts,” he said at a press conference.

He also called on local authorities to “improve their mechanisms and working methods.”

The incidents in Canton may surprise, as China maintains excellent relations with most African states, which in recent weeks have offered medical supplies for the coronavirus pandemic.

“The abuse and mistreatment of Africans living and working in China sadly reminds how hollow the partnership between the People’s Republic of China and Africa is,” a spokesman for the US State Department told ..