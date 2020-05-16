The Asturian leaves after several incidents, but shows rhythm

He has a career ahead to claim in his first appearance

Fernando Alonso has had a complicated debut in Simracing in the ‘Legends Trophy’ championship organized by The Race. The Asturian has shown a great rhythm after a surprising qualification, but in the first race he abandoned after several incidents. Now, he has a reverse grill run to take the bad taste out of his mouth.

Fernando Alonso measured off rivals such as Jenson Button, Dario Franchitti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Juan Pablo Montoya Jan Magnussen, Mika Salo and Vitantonio Liuzzi, among others. The Spaniard got on the wheel of a Brabham BT44B customized with his characteristic colors on the renovated Zandvoort circuit.

In the classification, Alonso finished in a surprising fourth place just two tenths behind the Jan Magnussen Pole. After the Danish were Jenson Button and Mika Salo. Immediately behind the Asturian, David Brabham and Juan Pablo Montoya.

CAREER 1

Departure. Fernando Alonso looked for the interior of Mika Salo in the first curve of the Zandvoort route and touched the barriers. The Asturian fell to eighth place. Jan Magnussen defended first place well followed by Salo and Jenson Button.

On lap 3, Alonso managed to climb to sixth position after overtaking Petter Solberg. The Spanish had a great pace and quickly narrowed the gap with Vitantonio Liuzzi. In an attempt to overcome the Italian, he went to the gravel and fell again to eighth place.

On lap 7, Jenson Button overtook Mika Salo for second place. An action that took advantage of Magnussen to increase his lead to five seconds. Meanwhile, Alonso hit Adrián Fernandéz for seventh place. The Asturian returned to the track with complications and had to leave.

Juan Pablo Montoya overtook Salo for third position. The Finn did not give up and stood up to the Colombian in a beautiful battle. The victory was comfortable for Jan Magnussen. He was joined on the podium by Button and Montoya, who was finally able to withstand Salo’s pressure.

In development.

