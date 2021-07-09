Difficult pass from Djokovic to the Wimbledon final

MEXICO CITY.

Serbian Novak Djokovic scrambled to his seventh final of Wimbledon, after beating the Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-5 and 7-5 on center court.

The world’s number one will face Matteo berrettini, ninth world player, who beat the Polish Hubert Hurkacz by 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7) and 6-4. He is the first Italian to play the final of the only Grand Slam on grass.

Djokovic pursues his Grand Slam title 20, record held by Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. He is aiming for his sixth Wimbledon title.

London audiences indulged in the Canadian and cheered for every point he scored.

The meeting lasted two hours and 44 minutes.

In the London tournament he chained a twentieth consecutive victory, after his titles in 2018 and 2019 -in 2020 it was not disputed due to the covid-19 pandemic-. For Djokovic it is also his 20th game in a row winning in a Grand Slam tournament, after his titles this year at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

