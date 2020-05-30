The coronavirus pandemic will change the business world for everyone: although it will be difficult time for business executives and managers; the workers sector and the entrepreneur will have a great opportunity to reinvent himself, according to Luis Carlos Chacón, business case consultant and columnist for Forbes Central America.

The health emergency brought changes such as the decrease in cash flows, the closing of borders and job cuts; in addition to changing consumption habits, lEmployers in business and some companies had to stop their activities or digitize their processeshe indicated.

To estimate how the role of the main economic actors after the covid-19 could be modified in the long term, It is required to visualize a timeline from the beginning of the confinement in Mexico in March 2020 until the same month of the following year, pointed out the expert in the Forbes Conecta Forum: Business Disruption

In this 12-month period, various events will have to happen, such as the end of social confinement, the winter season, the implementation of new health protocols in industries, as well as an economic reactivation.

Thus, Four hypothetical profiles at different levels will be used in the business world: from the managerial level to the microenterprise, to show the estimation in the change of life of these sectors.

Managers and executives

Juliana is the executive director of a hydrocarbon companyHe is 56 years old and lives in Brazil, and he also has his two children studying at private universities abroad, Luis Carlos Chacón said.

At the end of the pandemic, had to show the company’s senior managers the report for the two semesters of 2020 in red numbers, which he had not seen in two decades of his career, due to the decrease in production lines, as well as problems with plants and suppliers.

However, The business unit related to sustainable energy grewTherefore, companies related to the subject have been acquired, meanwhile, consumer behaviors will change due to social distancing and the sale of vehicles will rise, therefore also that of hydrocarbons.

“It is preparing to balance the category prices in Latin America, but sustainable energy will grow to compete with electric power companiesChacón stressed.

Thus, Juliana was forced to accelerate the transformation process of her industry, with a focus on improving its reputation.

At the end of the year, the hypothetical CEO realized that she had to work more than usual from home, with half her salary, without Christmas bonuses; In addition, he had to inform his children that he will not be able to pay for his school in another country.

In the case of Paulina, who is Sales Director for a local hotel chain in MexicoShe is 36 years old, married and has two children. The story is similar.

During 2020 her working life was almost completely stopped, since the sector in which he works had no movement, therefore he kept busy from home in the training of his personnel and the improvement of certain processes.

The working life and mother’s life were combined, had a salary reduction of almost 40%, did not receive the general commissions that were granted to him in other times, although she managed to focus her capacity as an organizer of events in her role as employee and main caregiver of the home.

His career evolution translated into productivity, but you won’t go on vacation to a resort, you are likely to lose your job, and for this reason it is looking for new solutions, such as developing virtual and remote experiences.

The entrepreneur and workers sector

Juan Andres he is 43 years old, divorced and has one son; as He runs a marketing company in Colombia. In addition, the start of the pandemic business was chaotic, since the experiences of shopper marketing in shopping centers were canceled in Bogotá, which lowered his sales by up to 90% in that period.

However, the entrepreneur is resilient and began to migrate their business to the digital area, changed the business model, made an alliance with a local technology company and sought to offer the customer a segmented and online experience.

At the end of the health emergency, the vast majority of their clients have required their services, since the way of consumption has changed: Now it not only sells by volume, but it has established processes where it charges per hour and services are updated.

He kept working from home, enjoyed digital migration, exercises, plans to continue on that path, In addition, his company performs some altruistic tasks with coronavirus patients.

After the end of the lease of the place where you work, his team continues to work from home for a year, he also hired a creative director, who recently became unemployed.

On the other hand, Pedro and Maria They are a couple who live in free union, they are 28 and 22 years old each, expect their first baby and live in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office in Mexico City, one of the marginal areas of the capital that has the highest number of covid-19 infections.

Pedro inherited a business from his father and María is studying journalism; his small business was forced to rudimentary digitize: through whatsapp messages the neighbors asked for their servicesLater, he started making payments online until almost all of his sales strategy changed.

The plumber profession that Pedro inherited from his father monetized him through different platforms, so he was able to supply his business, in addition to obtaining basic necessities in exchange for his services.

Maria started selling her pastries through social networks and orders are made from the kitchen in your home. He also has plans to go on vacation with his partner in December to celebrate the holidays in Cuernavaca and Guadalupe-Reyes.

It is true that the couple does not have a plan for 2021, but they hope that things will continue to improve.

The change is undeniable

The coronavirus pandemic will bring significant changes, especially for the commerce, hydrocarbons and education sectors; likewise, people will appeal to their sense of humanity to help recovery after the health emergency, said Luis Carlos Chacón, business case consultant.

Consumption at home is here to stay; managers will have to be aware of the role of women so that they do not fall behind in the labor system; social distancing will mobilize business; new trades are monetized; In addition, all businesses will jump into the digital world, he warned.

The real estate sector will be one of the main affected after this context; the recruitment of human resources in companies will be focused on people with digital knowledge; There will be new trade rules and the pyramid base will have to be supported to change the business strategy, he emphasized.