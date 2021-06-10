Difficult for deported immigrants to return to the United States, but pressure from activists increases



ICE has more lax policies on deportation proceedings.

Photo: John Moor

Nearly a hundred civil rights organizations and law schools in the United States on Wednesday asked the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, that the Government facilitate and accelerate the return of “unjustly” deported people.

In a letter signed by the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC), the We Are Home campaign and 85 other organizations urged the President’s Administration, Joe biden, to repair in this way the “racial injustice” of past immigration policies.

In his view, the United States has applied immigration laws “aggressively” for decades through deportations that lacked the “minimum procedural guarantees” against “erroneous or illegal” deportation orders.

Since 2003, the US Government has deported more than 5 million people, according to data from TRAC (Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse), an analysis center at Syracuse University in New York.

The majority were citizens of Mexico (3.1 million), followed by Guatemalans (575,000), Hondurans (459,000) and Salvadorans (309,536).

The letter includes the stories of several deportees, including former military men who served in the US Armed Forces and “dreamers” who were expelled, they say, despite being eligible for protection under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. (DACA).

“Current mechanisms for unjustly deported persons to seek their return are slow, inefficient, and rarely do justice,” said Nayna Gupta, NIJC associate director of policy, in remarks included in a statement.

In his opinion, the Biden Government can partially solve this situation and that some “unjustly” deported people return to the United States.

To do this, according to a recent report published by NIJC, DHS should create an “independent office” to centralize the review process for certain deportations.

The NIJC and We Are Home, a coalition calling on Biden and Congress to protect the millions of immigrant families who call the U.S. home, delivered the letter with Mayorkas, inviting him to a meeting with individuals and advocates. deported “unjustly” to further discuss their proposal.

The Government has insisted since last January Biden arrived at the White House in his attempt to establish a more “just and humane” vision of immigration policy and, among other measures, sought to stop deportations for 100 days to analyze priorities in the expulsion of immigrants.

However, a judge ruled against this moratorium, which was suspended indefinitely, although civil rights groups have argued to DHS that it has powers not to carry out deportations already ordered, with decisions on a case-by-case basis.