After protests erupted in cities across the United States in response to the police murder of George Floyd, a large number of studios and gaming companies have made donations to Black Lives Matter and other organizations like NAACP and Color of Change. Companies from all corners of the industry have made contributions while encouraging others to do the same.

The developer of Pokemon Go, Niantic, is donating the proceeds from the Pokemon Go Fest 2020 ticket sale, pledging a minimum of $ 5 million, to “black and AR game makers who can live on the Niantic platform” and “United States nonprofits United that are helping local communities rebuild. “

EA has donated $ 1 million to the J InitiativeEqual Usticia, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and other organizations in the future. It also matches the funds people donate through your program. YourCause during the month of June.

Riot Games, has donated $ 1 million to combat systematic racism.

Companies like Square Enix, Pokémon, Ubisoft and Humble Blunde, They have also made various donations to social organizations that combat racism.

