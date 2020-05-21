The cases of the last outbreak of the coronavirus in China, registered in the northeast of the country, have different characteristics from those of the original outbreak.

The cases of the last outbreak of the coronavirus in China, registered in the northeast of the country, have different characteristics to those of original outbreak, which emerged from the central province of Hubei, report local media.

The official Global Times newspaper quotes an expert from the National Health Commission, Qiu Haibo, who appeared this week on public television stating that the cases detected in recent weeks in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin they are more similar to those imported from other countries than to Hubei, in whose capital, Wuhan, the first world contagions of the COVID-19.

Although there is no talk of a confirmed virus mutation, the differences in pathogen behavior could suppose that it has occurred, which would hinder the work of containing its spread and the development of treatments and vaccines.

In these two north-eastern regions, according to Qiu, the infected show a longer incubation period and atypical symptoms -in many cases, they do not have a fever but they do have fatigue or a sore throat- or they do not directly show symptoms, resulting in infections in the family environment.

In Wuhan, patients not only suffered lung lesions but the virus also attacked her heart, kidneys, or intestines, whereas in Heilongjiang and Jilin contagions related to imported cases hardly caused damage to organs other than the lungs.

Qiu added that the Northeast infected are carrying the virus for a longer period than those in Hubei, and that treatments are being more effective in those areas, where the proportion of serious cases it is less than in Wuhan.

Jilin province is one of the places where infections continue to occur in China, a country where authorities believe they have the virus practically under control.

In that area there is still 25 active cases of the 84 that continue to show official figures nationwide, although the last part of the National Health Commission they do not show new infections in Jilin province.

The main focus is on the Shulan Township, under the jurisdiction of the neighboring city of Jilin, where the authorities have imposed a confinement before the resurgence of the cases and will force all the residents who return from Russia -one of the countries most affected by the pandemic- to register your personal information and undergo nucleic acid tests paid for by the Government.

The Northeast China It has been the most conflictive point for local authorities, who in recent weeks have been forced to close the border with Russia after detecting a drip of infected Chinese citizens from Russian territory and even building another “express hospital” in the province of Heilongjiang.

With information from EFE