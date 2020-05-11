Forget the traditional mashed potatoes and come with us to know these dishes with different purees!

Different puree recipes to escape the conventional

Puree is a very simple dish to make, and it goes well with the coldest days that are coming around. In addition, the puree is a very common accompaniment for several types of meat, because, for being carbohydrate, it substitutes rice well being a lighter and even tastier option.

But man does not live only on mashed potatoes, this recipe being the most traditional. There are other types of vegetables that you may be using to enrich your dish, such as even fruits and making different purees. Thus, you can give that variety in the dishes and still try new and striking flavors.

If you are already thinking about how to vary this simple recipe, the Kitchen Guide brings 9 different purees for you to escape the conventional! Most recipes include mashed potatoes as an accompaniment, so you can try something new in a complete meal! Let’s check it out?

9 different purees to test

Filet medallions of applesauce with honey and cinnamon

Time: 30min

Yield: 3

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of light vegetable cream

3 2cm thick filet mignon medallions without fat

Salt to taste

Mashed potato:

250g of red apples

1/2 squeezed lemon

1/4 cup of skimmed milk

1 tablespoon of honey

1 pinch of ground cinnamon

Method of preparation:

For the medallions, in a pan heat the light vegetable cream. Place one medallion at a time, browning for approximately 2 ½ minutes on each side. Sprinkle with salt and keep warm. For the puree, peel the apples, leave them in a bowl of water and lemon juice and drain them just before cooking. Cook the apples with a little water until they soften. Drain the water and blend in a blender. In a saucepan, place the apples, milk, honey and cinnamon, mix well and bring to a low heat. Serve with medallions.

Tenderloin medallion with mashed peas

Tenderloin medallion with mashed peas

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

2 medallions of filet mignon

Salt and pepper to taste

Mashed potato:

1 can of Bonduelle® Fresh Pickled Pea

1 cup of cream cheese

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 clove of garlic

Method of preparation:

Season the medallions with salt and pepper and set aside. Place the peas in a blender with the cream cheese and olive oil and beat for 3 minutes. Turn off the blender and add the salt and garlic and beat again for another minute, until the puree is creamy. Grill the meat until it is browned on the outside and slightly pink on the inside. Serve with pureed peas at room temperature or ice cream.

Grilled salmon with sweet potato puree

Grilled salmon with sweet potato puree

Time: 1 am

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Grilled salmon ingredients with sweet potato puree

4 salmon fillets (200g each)

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon butter

Ginger sauce

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

Salt to taste

1/2 cup (light) soy sauce

1 tablespoon of honey

Mashed potato

3 cups of boiled and mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 cup of tea

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation

Season the salmon with salt, pepper and lemon zest.

In a medium nonstick skillet, melt the butter over medium heat and brown the fish for 5 minutes on each side. Reserve.

In the same pan, put the sauce ingredients and cook for 5 minutes over low heat, after boiling.

Allow to warm, pass through a sieve and set aside.

For the puree, in a saucepan, bring the ingredients to medium heat, stirring until smooth.

Serve the fish drizzled with the sauce and accompanied by the puree.

Puree of plantain and sea bass with almond crust

Puree of plantain and sea bass with almond crust

Time: 1 am

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Puree of plantain and sea bass with almond crust

2 plantains

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons of grated ginger

200ml of milk

1 pinch of salt

Sea Bass

800g of sea bass slices with skin

Salt and white pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of olive oil

100g of rolled almonds

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons of water

Method of preparation

Wash the bananas and cook in boiling water until the peel pops.

Remove, peel, cut in half, remove the seeds and pass in the processor. Reserve.

In a frying pan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the ginger and banana. Add the milk, salt and mix until smooth. Reserve. Season the sea bass with salt and pepper.

Take to a frying pan and seal with the oil, leaving it moist inside. Grind the almonds.

In a frying pan, melt the butter and cook the almonds, breadcrumbs and water.

In a medium ovenproof dish, pour the sealed sea bass, the almond flour on top and place in the medium oven, preheated, for 5 minutes.

Serve hot with the banana puree.

Chicken medallion with mashed manioc

Chicken medallion with mashed manioc

Time: 1h (+ 2h fridge)

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chicken medallion ingredients with mashed cassava

800g ground chicken breast

2 cloves of minced garlic

1/2 cup chopped green tea

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

1 packet of onion cream powder (68g)

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of Catupiry® type cheese

10 thin slices of bacon

Frying oil

Mashed potato

600g of cooked and mashed cassava

2 tablespoons butter

1 box of sour cream (200g)

Salt and nutmeg to taste

Green smell for sprinkling

Method of preparation

For the puree, in a saucepan, bring all the ingredients to medium heat, and stir until smooth. Turn it off and set it aside.

In a bowl, add the chicken, garlic, green smell, flour and onion cream powder. Mix until uniform and season with salt and pepper.

Open portions of the dough in your hand, place a little Catupiry® in the middle and close by modeling 10 small medallions.

Wrap each one in a slice of bacon, secure with chopsticks and refrigerate for 2 hours. Remove and fry, little by little, in a frying pan with a little oil, over medium heat, until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Sprinkle the green scent on the mashed mandioquinha and serve with the medallions.

Shredded meat with pumpkin puree

Shredded meat with pumpkin puree

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Shredded meat ingredients with pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

800g of cooked and shredded beef

1 chopped yellow pepper

2 chopped seedless tomatoes

Salt and chopped green scent to taste

Butter for greasing

100g of grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Mashed potato

800g cooked and mashed pumpkin

3 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of Catupiry® cheese

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat and sauté the onion until withering. Add garlic, meat, peppers, tomatoes, salt, green smell and sauté for 5 minutes. Turn it off and set it aside. For the puree, in another pan, over medium heat, place the pumpkin, butter, curd, salt and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. In a medium greased ovenproof dish, place the braised meat and spread the pumpkin puree. Sprinkle with parmesan and bake in a preheated medium oven for 15 minutes or until browned. Remove and serve.

Grilled chicken with ginger and yam puree

Grilled chicken with ginger and yam puree

Time: 40min

Yield: 6

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

6 chicken fillets

2 cloves of minced garlic

Salt to taste

6 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

1/2 chopped onion

1 tablespoon brandy

1/2 cup orange juice

Mashed potato:

2 tablespoons of mateiga

3 cups of cooked and mashed yam

1/2 cup of skimmed milk

Salt and nutmeg to taste

Method of preparation:

For the puree, heat a pan of butter over medium heat, add the yams, milk, salt and nutmeg and cook until incorporated. Reserve. Season the chicken fillets with the garlic and salt. Heat a pan with half the oil over medium heat and fry the fillets until golden. Transfer to a serving dish. Return the pan to medium heat with the remaining oil and fry the ginger and onion until wilted. Add brandy, orange juice, season with salt to taste and cook for 3 minutes. Drizzle the fillets and serve with the yam puree.

Sirloin with salami and mashed manioc

Sirloin with salami and mashed manioc

Time: 1h50

Yield: 12

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

1 and 1 / 2kg seasoned loin in piece

150g sliced ​​salami

100g grated provolone cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup (tea) orange juice

1 cup (dry) white wine

Puree Of Cassava:

500g of cooked and squeezed cassava

2 tablespoons of margarine

Salt and nutmeg to taste

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

Method of preparation:

Cut the loin in half, lengthwise and open more to form a large steak. Spread the salami, the provolone, roll it like a roll and tie it with string to keep from losing shape and escaping the filling. Transfer to a baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, drizzle with orange juice and wine. Cover with aluminum foil, with the shiny part inside and place in a medium preheated oven for 1 hour, remove the paper and leave for another 20 minutes or until golden brown. Drizzle the tenderloin with the sauce on the pan for 3 times. Remove from the oven and set aside. For the puree, in a pan, place the already squeezed cassava, the margarine, salt and nutmeg and the milk and stir for 10 minutes or until it forms a puree consistency. Slice the loin and serve with the sauce and puree. Decorate with slices of salami and sprigs of rosemary if desired.

Rice puree with bacon

Rice puree with bacon

Time: 40min

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients:

150g chopped bacon

2 cups of cooked rice

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

1 tablespoon of margarine

50g of grated parmesan cheese

2 large boiled and mashed potatoes

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons of salt

Method of preparation:

In a pan, over medium heat fry the bacon in the fat until golden brown. Drain and reserve the fat. In a blender, beat the rice, milk, margarine and Parmesan cheese. Transfer to a saucepan, mix the potatoes, rosemary and salt, bring to medium heat, stirring until slightly thickened. Transfer to a serving dish, spread the bacon and drizzle with the reserved fat. Serve immediately.

