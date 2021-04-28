“Different, fast, before I was fat”

This Saturday before Chris arreola boxing fans are going to see a new Andy ruiz (33.22KO’s / 2/0), a fighter who will remember the best of his versions, the one that to everyone’s surprise surpassed Anthony Joshua in the Madison Square Garden in New York (United States). But the subsequent defeat to the Briton in the Diriyah Arena It was a before and after in the boxer born in Imperial, California. ‘Destroyer’ I was more ‘destroyer’ than ever. He hit rock bottom after losing the WBA, WBO and IBF belts and asked Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and his team for help, as he himself has explained to ESPN.

“When I lost my belts I felt bad, angry, I felt empty and now I think differently. Thank God I want to achieve what I achieved first and God willing we are going to get those belts back. I wanted to change everything I was doing and change all my training, I sent Canelo a message on Instagram and told him if he could open the doors for me, I told him that I wanted to change my life, train every day and be like you “a request that had an answer.

“He told me he was going to talk to Eddy (Reinoso) And see if you can and the next week he spoke to me, we fixed it, we talked and he told me that if I was going to come I had to give it one hundred percent. And thank goodness. I was at 310 pounds and when I came here I already lost 49 or 50 pounds, that’s where the discipline is ”.

And this is the key to the ‘new’ Andy ruiz: discipline, perseverance, work, “to be focused on fighting again and again, stronger and stronger. Discipline is the most important thing and they have faith in me. I told them that I was going to do whatever they told me and here we are ”.

Product of this work, this Saturday in the Dignity Health Sports Park (United States) before Chris Arreola ‘The Nightmare’ (38.33KOs / 6.3 KOs / 1), and that comes from losing to Adam kownacki In 2019, he will see a different, fast and more dedicated Andy to this sport, not like before that he was very fat. Thank God we are 100%. I am not where I wanted to be, but I walk more well than before ”, concluded Ruiz, who should overcome his opponent in four days to aspire to greater challenges.