Redmi is one of the firms that has presented the most smartphones in recent months. To the Redmi K30 Pro, which was officially launched a few days ago, we have to add the new Redmi Note 9S, which is already sold internationally.

For this reason, and to make everything easier, we have decided to compare some of the Redmi terminals. On this occasion, We pit the Redmi Note 9S against its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Is the latter still a good buy? What are the differences between them? We tell you everything you need to know so as not to fail if you are looking for a powerful and affordable smartphone.

The battle between two of the best Redmi

The new Redmi Note 9S arrives with a screen 6.67-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution, somewhat larger but quite similar to what we found in the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi device, which was released last year, has a panel 6.57-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution. The most important differences are in the design, since the Chinese firm leaves behind the notch in the form of a drop to incorporate a hole for the front camera.

We also found an important processor change, we went from Helium G90T from MediaTek to Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, both designed for gaming. There are not many differences in their configurations, we can find versions of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB.

Comparison Redmi Note 8 Pro vs. Redmi Note 9S

Specifications Redmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 9S

Dimensions 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.79 mm

199.8 grams 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8 mm

209 grams

Display 6.53-inch 2340 x 1080 FHD + IPS

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 500 nits

Drop Notch 6.67-inch IPS 2340 x 1080 FHD +

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Hole in screen

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90TQualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x4 / 6 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 10 based on Android 9 MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD64 / 128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: 64 MP 0.8 μm main, 1 / 1.7 ″

1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.89, FOV 79 °, 8MP Ultra Wide 119 °, 2MP Macro Sensor, Depth Sensor

Frontal: 20 MP f / 2.0Rear: 48 MP 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charge 5,020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, NFC, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack, P2i splash-proof nano-coating

In both cases we find 4 rear cameras, but with different configurations. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64 megapixel main camera, which are accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro and a depth sensor. In the recently presented we run into a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro and a sensor for the bokeh effect.

Although they match an 18W fast charge, The battery of the new Redmi Note 9S grows compared to its predecessor. In this case we find a 5,020 mAh battery, compared to 4,500 mAh for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. We are talking about 500 mAh, which can be quite significant.

So what’s the best buy?

If I had to buy one of these two devices, I would opt for the Redmi Note 9S. In addition to being more recent, and what that means in terms of updates, it has a better design, one of Qualcomm’s processors and a larger battery. In any case, I don’t think anyone can be wrong if they choose one of the two terminals.

