differences of up to 176% between one and the other

The cheapest rates with unlimited calls range from 6.90 euros per month with 5 GB to 25 euros per month with unlimited data.

The rates of mobile phone operators have been improving to adapt to the needs of their users, who first demanded more calls and now they ask for more gigs.

Taking into account the large number of unlimited rates that we can find today, the consumer organization FACUA has published a comparative analysis of a total of 102 mobile rates from 24 companies with unlimited calls that reveals huge price differences from one operator to another of up to 176%.

The results of this study are that the cheapest rate with unlimited calls has 5 GB of data and has a cost of 6.90 euros per month, while the most expensive has unlimited data and has a monthly price of 47.99 euros.

FACUA has segmented all the mobile operators studied in four groups, depending on the amount of gigabytes of your rates: maximum 5 GB, from 20 GB, from 40 GB and unlimited data.

Rates with unlimited calls and 5 GB maximum

These are, logically, the cheapest rates on the market and they belong to the best known MVNOs in Spain.

Thus the cheapest rates with unlimited calls are those of Finetwork and Hits Mobile that include 5 GB for 6.90 euros per month and Digi that with the same gigabytes has a cost of 7 euros per month.

The most expensive rate in this category is that of Yoigo, which offers unlimited calls and 3 GB for 14 euros per month, which increases cost by 103%.

Rates with unlimited calls from 20 GB

In this second group, the cheapest prices are found in Xenet, which has a rate with unlimited calls and 30 GB for 10.50 euros per month and the most expensive ones are, again, Yoigo, who, for the same services, charges 29 euros per month, which means a whopping 176% difference.

Between the two we can contract the MásMovil rate with Unlimited calls and 20 Gb for 13.90 euros per month, Simyo’s with the same gigabytes for 14 euros per month, Virgin’s with 25 GB for the same price and, finally, the R Cable and Telecable rate that includes 30 GB for 16 euros per month.

Unlimited calling rates from 40 GB

In this segment, the cheapest prices are once again available to Xenet, which charges us 14 euros per month for 50 GB of data, 15 euros for 60 GB, 17 euros for 90 GB and 21 euros for 250 GB, followed by Euskaltel that offers us 50 GB for 20 euros per month and Digi that, for the same price, includes us 40 GB.

Unlimited data rates

Regarding the options without limit of gigabytes, the most economical alternative is the one of Digi at a cost of 25 euros per month, followed by 32.99 euros that the Vodafone rate costs, although, in this case, the speed limited to 2 Mbps.

Next, we find the rate of Movistar that has a price of 39.95 euros per month, Orange, which has two modes depending on the quality of streaming, HD or 4K, with a cost of 35.95 euros and 47.95 euros respectively and Vodafone that charges 47.99 euros for enjoying unlimited calls and unlimited data with 5G.

