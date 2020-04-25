The “social, preventive and compulsory isolation” is causing a mismatch between utility bills and the actual consumption of users, both residential and non-residential, because although companies in the sector were included as essential activities, the same did not happen. with one of its functions; meter reading.

Thus, thousands of “lecturers” stayed at home or in other tasks within the companies, who began to bill based on consumption estimates applying the service regulations provided by regulatory entities, such as the Enargas (National Gas Regulatory Entity) and the ENRE (National Electricity Regulatory Body),

And problems began to arise, especially with two types of users: the “new” residential (less than a year living in the consumer unit) and the “not excepted” businesses and companies, that is, they cannot maintain their activity during quarantine.

In situations of “force majeure” the regulations allow companies to bill up to three times a year based on “consumption estimates”. In the case of gas, consumption volumes are averaged over the same period of the previous two years and the current rate is applied.

For those who did not previously live in the unit, this method can give a much higher consumption estimate if it is a previously unoccupied unit or lower or higher in the case of a unit previously occupied by someone else. The case is even clearer for businesses and SMEs. Thus, a closed restaurant, gym or clothing store receives an invoice based on an average much higher than quarantined consumption, which may be close to zero.

In these situations, Enargas on Wednesday, under the intervention of Federico Bernal, an official very close to the vice president Cristina Kirchner,, Provided, by resolution, that during the quarantine period, the providers “may” take the status of the measure under the client’s sworn declaration, a possibility that already existed and that few clients used, to the extent that it did not have the nature of a DDJJ.

The same resolution states that the differences occur more in non-excepted sectors, but also reach excepted sectors that can work but are doing so below their capacity or historical trend.

So the agency decided that “The differences in billing in favor of the user, produced as a consequence of estimated readings on invoices issued with excessive consumption with respect to actual consumption, must be reimbursed in the following invoice / s”. The measure reaches “all Non-Residential users and those Residential who are new to the service, that do not have historical consumption records or with consumption data of less than one year ”.

Alejandro di Lazzaro, Manager of Institutional Relations of Metrogas, pointed out that the company makes consumption estimates following the Enargas regulation and that although in some cases that does not reflect reality, the company already applied the criterion that if an estimate exceeds actual consumption , the difference is credited to the user in the following period.

Anyway, the differences between estimate and actual consumption in most cases are likely to favor the majority of residential users, who are now more at home, cooking and using the oven and drinking mate more than usual.

As for electricity, Eduardo Mirabelli, Edenor’s press manager, remarked that electricity distribution “is 100% regulated” and while there may be some cases with significant differences, they are the least.

Electricity consumption has less seasonal variation than that of gas. For residential, an average of the consumption of the last year is estimated. And for trade and production, Mirabelli said, “much more generous calculations were made, bearing in mind that there is no activity.”

From Edesur, Alejandra Martinez, Communication Director of Enel Argentina, reiterated that meter reading is not an excepted activity, but that before invoicing they are calling SMEs to find out if they are open or closed and for large companies they have remote reading. In addition, he said, they consider the reading photos sent by customers to be valid and grant payment plans to those who have problems paying.