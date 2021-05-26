The Jupiter Legacy arrived on Netflix a few weeks ago. A series based on comics, which has some differences.

Netflix decided to bet on another superhero story, in a world where this plot is generating a lot of money. That said, the streaming platform decided to carry out the live-action adaptation of The Legacy of Jupiter. A story based on the comics by Mark Millar, which is already available within the platform’s catalog.

Like many adaptations, the series of The Legacy of Jupiter has also taken its liberties when telling some aspects and events of the story. In this article we will tell you 5 differences between the Netflix series and the comics. Beware, there may be spoilers!

Differences between the series and the comics

The trip to the island

In the series of The Legacy of Jupiter we could see a great change in the odyssey that Sheldon Sampson has to go through until he reaches the island indicated by his visions, where the members of The Union will receive their powers. In the comics, the entire journey encompasses 7 pages of the first volume and 6 more of the fourth volume, and Walter, Grace and the rest of their companions never doubt the sanity of their guide.

The Netflix series decides to go much deeper, with the intention of explaining the great trauma and sacrifices Sheldon went through to become a Utopian. Another significant change is that his first wife, Jane, is still with him several years after he becomes a superhero, while in fiction she abandons him before setting out on his journey.

Brandon is a villain

Another difference in Netflix’s The Jupiter Legacy fiction is that Brando is a committed superhero who is obsessed with getting his father’s approval and becoming the Utopian. However, his personality in the comics is very different, as he is a narcissist who only cares about fame and presents himself more as a villain.

Brainwave’s daughter

In the comics, Brainwave has a super-powerful son named Jules, who is kicked out of The Union by Sheldon after an altercation with a young woman whom he saved from a fire. When Walter turns on his brother and takes control of the team, it is implied that he is motivated to secure a powerful position for his son. However, the series obviates Jules entirely, and instead features Raikou, who is also Brainwave’s daughter and has inherited at least some of his powers.

Raikou’s tragic end

In the series The Legacy of Jupiter, Raikou is murdered by her own father after trying to extort money from him in exchange for not telling the truth about his betrayal. Her fate in the comics is just as tragic, but very different: she ends up trapped in a psychic nightmare constructed by a villain named Repro.

The death of Lady Liberty

Both Utopian and Lady Liberty have much more prominence in the series than in the comics. Furthermore, while Sheldon is killed by his own son, Grace dies even earlier, betrayed by the rebellious superheroes of the Second Generation.