Differences between Signal and WhatsApp

If the user seeks privacy, Signal is a better option but will have fewer contacts to interact with

Both applications have the option to block chats by fingerprint

Signal does not store confidential data; WhatsApp encryption ensures the safety of users

What is better? Signal or WhatsApp? Messaging applications have different strategies and manage the privacy of each user in different ways. For example, if the user is looking for privacy, Signal is the best option compared to WhatsApp but it will have fewer contacts as it has far fewer registered users.

WhatsApp has a huge information about its users that is linked to each of the accounts, an endless list such as contacts, device ID, purchase history, approximate location, phone number or email, among many others. Instead, Signal only links the phone number.

Mandatory permissions

When we accept the permissions of WhatsApp we make it easy for the app to use our phone’s camera and take photos and videos whenever you want without the need for user consent, you can also make audio recordings also without user consent.

Signal ensures that it does not share user data with any third party, unlike WhatsApp. But Signal does ask for a series of permissions that includes those related to contacts, camera, media, storage or phone. It also requests permission to access and edit the user’s calendar and additional permission to edit and read text messages, to which WhatsApp does not have access. Signal also has permission to disable the screen lock.

Chat protection

WhatsApp gives the option to block chats by fingerprint. Regardless of the lock on the smartphone screen, the user can activate this option to open the conversations. In Signal it also facilitates the option of blocking and accessing the chats using the PIN or another access key or biometric authentication, such as the fingerprint, TouchID or FaceID.

Encryption

Signal is designed to never record or store any confidential data. No one can access Signal calls and messages as they are end-to-end encrypted, so they are always private and secure.

End-to-end encryption of WhatsApp is used when the user is chatting with another person via WhatsApp Messenger. End-to-end encryption ensures that only the user and the person with whom they communicate can read or hear what is being sent, and that nobody else, not even WhatsApp, can do it. All of this is done automatically.

Other extra features

Both have options like read receipt, send or group chats. The difference is, for example, that WhatsApp has a sticker system and Signal does not. Signal has access to screenshot while WhatsApp does not. The sender of WhatsApp is not confidential but that of Signal is.