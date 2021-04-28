differences between India and Latin America

India exceeds 200,000 deaths from covid-19 0:57

(CNN Spanish) – The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3 million people worldwide as of Tuesday and India is currently facing the worst covid-19 outbreak with the highest number of daily cases and highest number of confirmed deaths in the last. week, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

However, the COVID-19 crisis is not exclusive to India, as Brazil is the third country with the most confirmed cases and the second with the most deaths, after the US; while Uruguay is the country in Latin America with the highest rate of deaths reported in the last week.

So how does the covid-19 crisis in Latin America compare to India? Here are five figures to give you a better understanding of what the coronavirus pandemic looks like in some Latin American countries in relation to India, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The Latin American countries shown are those that report the highest figures worldwide.

India and Brazil with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus

Until this Wednesday, the United States reports more than 32 million confirmed cases of covid-19, followed by India, with more than 17 million, and Brazil, with more than 14 million. However, experts fear that the real situation of COVID-19 infections in India could be up to 30 times higher, which means more than 500 million cases.

Health workers and scientists have warned that COVID-19 cases, as well as related deaths, are underreported significantly for various reasons, such as poor infrastructure, low levels of human trial and error.

Brazil, with more daily and total deaths than India

Although the United States has the highest number of total deaths, with a figure that exceeds 573,000, Brazil is the second country with the most accumulated deaths and deaths reported in the last seven days, with 17,019. For its part, India is close to Brazil, reporting 18,634 deaths in the last week.

At the end of March, the Government of Mexico revealed that the number of deaths from covid-19 was almost 60% higher than what was officially reported, so the number of deaths in Mexico could be higher than in Brazil. Something very similar could also happen in India.

Mexico leads the fatality rates

By April 28, Mexico registered a 9.2% death rate for every 100 patients infected with covid-19, which places it in second place in the world in this indicator, after Yemen.

The case fatality rate is the proportion of deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) these figures may vary, since it depends on the probability that countries detect and report all deaths from coronavirus, and the application of tests for their detection.

Brazil, Peru and Mexico above India

Despite the strong crisis in India, Latin American countries such as Brazil, Peru and Mexico report a higher number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants than the Asian country. In Brazil, for example, deaths from coronavirus this year have exceeded those registered in all of 2020, and by April 28 the country has reported a total of 187.17 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants since the coronavirus pandemic began.

However, when it comes to deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Brazil is below other countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy and Hungary, a country that tops the list with a total of 276.19 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Uruguay going through difficult weeks due to coronavirus

Uruguay went from being an example for other Latin American countries in the fight against covid-19 to reporting the highest number of deaths per 1 million in the last week, and as of November 2020, the coronavirus contagion curve has increased.

Between March and April, Uruguay became the country with the highest weekly rate of infections in the world, the one with the highest death rate in Latin America, located in the sad top 3 of deaths in the world from the disease.

Overwhelmed and desperate, the health sector in Uruguay at the limit 5:10

Clarification: this note has updated data up to April 28 from Johns Hopkins University