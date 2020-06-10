The Google Chromecast is a small HDMI device that connects behind the TV. Sold as a separate accessory, its technology is also integrated into Android TV, although with some differences. Which? From options for the ambient display to compatibility with Google Stadia, for example.

Few devices are as cheap and offer as good performance as the Google Chromecast, a TV accessory that opens the door to watch almost any mobile video on the big screen, including that of the phone itself. This accessory can be obtained in two ways: buying it as an independent device and as Chromecast integrated or built in (Google integrates it as standard on Android TV). Its operation is similar, although with some details that make the difference between one and the other. Let’s see what they are.

Android TV Chromecast is somewhat more limited

At a basic level one and the other work almost the same: they connect to the home WiFi network and are kept on hold so that, once we want to send a video to TV from the phone, we look for the Chromecast icon to play on TV. Both integrated and independent are identified with the small ‘casting’ iconThey both allow content from a good number of streaming services to be sent to TV, they have enabled mobile screen sharing (through the Home application) and integrate with Google Assistant for voice control.

In broad strokes we can say that acquiring an Android TV is equivalent to getting two devices in one: an Android operating system and an integrated Google Chromecast; something that results in economic savings since there are Android TVs as cheap as the Xiaomi Mi Box TV. Now the differences exist. And they play in favor of independent devices:

The main difference between one and the other is that stand-alone Chromecasts form a set of hardware and software; The integrated Chromecast is nothing more than an application installed by Google on Android TV.

4K streaming is not supported on all Android TV with Chromecast built-in, yes it is accessible through Chromecast Ultra. The Basic Chromecast only offers 1080p streaming access, just like all Android TVs with Chromecast built-in.

Google Stadia is only available for Chromecast Ultra: Android TV’s built-in Chromecast is not supported.

Notice in sending the screen with an Android TV and Chromecast integrated

Only Google Chromecasts are optimized to send the phone screen. That does not mean that it does not work on Android TV, but there is a greater possibility of errors.

Chromecast integrated or built in is not yet compatible with some ambient display options, such as accessing Google Photos albums.

Chromecast built-in can give problems with some applications ready to send content to the Chromecast. Independent devices are not used to finding shipping failures, even if there are occasional failures.

The news and improvements always come before independent Chromecasts. However, it is possible to speed up the installation on Android TV by signing up for the Chromecast built in beta.

The operation, experience and use between them do not make exaggerated differences, even if they do exist, as we have detailed. Therefore, it is recommended to purchase a device with Chromecast integrated, whether or not Android TV, if you have already made the determination to change your television or player. Otherwise, a separate Chromecast is enough and you have plenty to meet your needs for streaming video and audio.

Share

Differences between Google Chromecast and Chromecast integrated or built-in Android TV