differences and what tablet to buy

Amazon continues to expand its offer of tablets with this Fire HD 10 that today goes on sale in Spain. With the Fire HD 10 there are already three tablets that Amazon has for sale in our country. What are the differences between them? Which one am I interested in buying? We help you navigate the Amazon Fire catalog to discover their differences and get your purchase right.

Fire HD 10

As on other occasions, Amazon forgets the Plus version (which it leaves for the USA) and launches in Spain only the standard model, the Fire HD 10.

With the Fire HD 10, apart from raising the diagonal as its name suggests, Amazon also raises its specifications without losing sight of its basic approach. Of course, this increase in benefits entails an increase in price up to 149 euros (basic price) that places the most ambitious Fire fighting from you to you also in this aspect with the domestic tablets of other manufacturers such as the Huawei MatePad T10s (158 euros ) or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (187 euros)

In fact, just take a look at the Fire HD 10 to know that Amazon maintains its formula: its thick edges and plastic finishes that do not go unnoticed, although it is a more stylized model than the previous version.

The best thing about this tablet is its 10.1 “diagonal panel, which, according to the brand, increases its brightness by 10%, which facilitates a better viewing. At the hardware level, the improvements are just and necessary for an update, with more RAM and a basic but more modern chip. The great advantage of RAM is that we will enjoy more fluidity when opening apps and games. Same connectivity as its predecessor the Fire HD (2019), with USB-C connector, Wi-Fi 5 support and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

An interesting change has to do with its adjusted front camera, which repeats specs but is located in the center of the wide side, making it easier for us to carry out videoconferences in landscape.

The autonomy is still a respectable 12 hours according to the manufacturer, very attractive indicative figures, especially for those who are not very used to living attached to a plug.

What is the Fire HD 10 recommended for? We are facing an affordable tablet very interesting for its diagonal for content consumption.

Simple in terms of performance, it is a suitable model for video calls without much fanfare and thanks to its combination of hardware and software, it offers a performance suitable for viewing, browsing and gaming.

We present you the Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1 “(25.6 cm), Full HD 1080p, 32 GB, black, with advertising

Fire HD 8

We go down in the Amazon tablet catalog and also diagonally to the Fire HD 8, the model that sits right in the middle and that Amazon renewed about a year ago.

Like its big sister, thick edges and plastic finishes for a tablet trotter in functionality and appearance that, with an 8-inch diagonal and its hardware, offers a lighter proposal in every way for content consumption and even games thanks to its gaming mode. Let’s remember that although its components are basic, the Fire OS customization layer is optimized to run smoothly.

As the largest tablet, this Fire HD 8 offers a respectable long-term theoretical autonomy, with up to 12 hours.

Without a doubt, the most striking thing is its price, less than 100 euros (99.99 euros) in the most basic version.

This model was launched in the United States, in addition to a plus version, in a identical children’s version but with a protective shell childproof that gives us an idea of ​​use as well.

What is the Fire HD 8 recommended for? More modest in performance than the Fire HD 10, it also serves us for content consumption, games and navigation.

Of course, its smaller screen makes it less comfortable in this scenario of use, but it can be interesting if we are more sporadic users and / or want a lighter and more compact model, for example to carry from one place to another.

It is an interesting battle tablet for not very techy people who want something simple and cheap, as well as as the first tablet for the little ones in the house.

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8 Inch HD Display, 32GB (Black) – Ad-supported

Fire 7

We come to the most basic and veteran model in the catalog, the Fire 7 (2019), a tablet that by screen diagonal approaches a smartphone, although nowadays even the simplest smartphones tend to surpass it in resolution (a couple of examples: the Redmi 9 stays at 6.53 inches and FHD + and the realme C21 at 6.5 “and HD +), which translates to in a rather fair sharpness as we found in our analysis. Of course, although it moves in diagonals close to those of a large phone, the format is not so stylized, which is more comfortable for some tasks.

Like the rest of the family, a rough plastic casing with thick edges is the most striking design level. Its use of dimensions is not the best, but it is still a compact and lightweight model that can even be operated with one hand.

Fire OS does some great performance on entry-level hardware, but the Fire 7’s tight RAM numbers, very modest chip, and available space translate into almost continuous lag and some warming. So your use can be interesting for basic and occasional users, with special emphasis on the consumption of content with the handicap of a fair screen in every way.

Its theoretical autonomy of up to 7 hours was reduced to five in our experience of use, which is rather scarce.

As with the Fire HD 8, the best thing about this Fire HD 7 is its price: from 69.99 euros mark the lower limit to get a tablet. We have already seen that your proposal is very simple, but at that price there are no alternatives.

What is the Fire HD 7 recommended for? For those who need a very compact and light device to carry around, who want something very cheap and resistant for content consumption. It can be interesting as a first tablet for someone who is going to demand very little.

Fire 7 Tablet, 7 ” Screen, 32GB (Black) – With Advertising

Amazon Fire Tablets Datasheet

AMAZON FIRE 7 (2019)

AMAZON FIRE HD 8 (2020)

AMAZON FIRE HD 10 (2021)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

192 x 115 x 9.6 mm; 286 g

202 x 137 x 9.7mm; 355 grams

247 x 166 x 9.2 mm; 465 grams

SCREEN

7 “HD IPS (1,024 x 600, 171 dpi)

8-inch HD (1,280 x 720 pixels, 189 dpi)

10.1 “inches (1,920 x 1,200 pixels; 224 dpi)

PROCESSOR

Quad core 1.3 GHz

2.0 GHz Quad-Core

Octa-core at 2.0 GH

RAM

1 GB

2GB

3GB

MEMORY

16GB / 32GB (expandable up to 512GB)

32 / 64GB (expandable up to 1TB)

32 / 64GB (expandable up to 1TB)

SOFTWARE

Fire OS

Fire OS 7

Fire OS (Without Google Play)

CHAMBERS

2 MP rear with 720p HD video recording. Front: VGA

2 MP front and rear cameras with 720p HD video recording

Front cameras: 2 MP. Rear: 5MP

DRUMS

Approximate maximum autonomy: 7 hours (according to manufacturer)

Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours

SOUND

Mono speaker, built-in microphone

Dual Speakers

Dual Speakers

PRICE

From € 69.99 (with ads)

From 99.99 euros (with ads)

From 149.99 euros (with ads)