The juices and smoothies are a good way of receiving a shot of energy without the need to ingest very heavy elements they can spoil the diet. In this vast world of smoothies, there are some preparations that are not only a source of nutrients and protein, but also help you lose weight, thanks to its diuretic and detoxifying power.

The first of the recipes is a proposal for the morning because its ingredients provide a lot of energy. To do this, you need: one beet, two carrots, one apple, the juice of one lemon and the juice of one orange. The ingredients that do not go in juice, you have to wash them very well and liquefy them. To sweeten it you can use a little agave. The result is a red-colored drink (from beets) with lots of nutrients.

The second of the smoothies, you have to drink it at night, before going to sleep. Is a detox shake that helps the body burn fat from the abdomen. The ingredients are: half a glass of water, a lemon, a cucumber, a tablespoon of aloe vera juice, a tablespoon of grated ginger and a bouquet of parsley. just have to mix all the ingredients to beat them and take the drink before going to sleep. The key is to ingest it at night so that the shake does its job while the body is at rest.

If you do not have any of the ingredients (such as aloe vera juice) nothing happens. If you are concerned about taste, you can always add a little cinnamon as a sweetener. If this proposal does not convince you, we leave you (in this link) Another recipe for a perfect fat burning shake to take at night. (Another proposal: this one with melon).

To the intake of these two drinks, we must add, of course, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables and do physical exercise. (Here we leave you some exercises to lose weight).

