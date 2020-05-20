Nutritionists are clear. The only correct way to lose weight is to do it in a healthy way. Otherwise you will be putting pressure on your body that sooner or later you will end up paying. It is not convenient to deprive your body of anything it needs to live or to restrict the consumption of certain foods that all they do is provide what your body needs. When considering losing weight, you have to put your needs on the table: you must do more sports and eat healthier. The basic rule is very simple: you will only lose weight if you consume more calories than you eat. And in that sense, a more than recommended food will help you.

It is nothing more and nothing less than apples. Yes, eating an apple a day helps, as the popular saying goes, to drive doctors away. And it also helps your digestion to be healthier since mid-morning or mid-afternoon (at that moment when hunger is tightening and it is not exactly about emotional hunger), you have a healthy alternative on hand that will satisfy you and it will hardly add calories. Eating an apple too at the time of dessert you will definitely remove all those ultra-processed ones that are adding empty calories to your diet. Losing those calories every day will help you lose weight easily, quickly and without too much effort.

Nutritionists assure that it is a myth that night fruit is fattening or that it has an amount of sugar that is difficult for the body to assume. It is true that these foods carry glucose but it is not that it is harmful to your body or that it makes you fat. But it is also that eating an apple a day is healthy.

According to experts this “superfood” Helps to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, notably reduces cholesterol (also due to its satiating effect and what makes you give up another type of diet), it reduces the possibility of being diabetic, it has antioxidants that can delay aging) .

It is also a great source of fiber that helps you go to the bathroom and it is also a cheap food that you do not have to rummage through. You can buy it in any supermarket, which ensures that you have no excuse for not changing your diet once and for all and start losing weight in a healthy and healthy way.

