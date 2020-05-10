It is good for health, prevents disease, improves physical performance and does not fatten. All these qualities are attributed toGarlic, considered a superfood for the amount of benefits it has for the body.(Study finds eating less lengthens life)

Why is garlic so good for health?

On the one hand, it contains a substance called allicin that acts as a hypoglycemic, antibiotic, antithrombotic and antioxidant. In addition, it contains chemical compounds to which cellular detoxification functions are attributed andprotective against colorectal cancer or cardiovascular disease.

Its ability to fight disease is one of the greatest benefits.Garlic can be good even for a common flu.According to a study by British researcher P. Josling, eating garlic for 12 weeks reduced cold cases by 63%, compared to subjects taking placebo.

Garlic is also a good ally for athletes.Helps improve sports performanceaccording to other scientific work from Cornell University. In the study they indicated how in ancient Greece athletes ingested garlic to improve their physical abilities. Another study carried out in 2005 determined that subjects who took garlic oil for 6 weeksthey reduced their heart rate and showed more physical capacity. (The perfect diet to lose weight and avoid the rebound effect)

Zero calories

To all its beneficial properties for the body, we must add another very important one for those who are on a weight loss diet:garlic is low in calories. They are very nutritious for the little they put on weight. They provide the body with magnesium, vitamins B6 and C, selenium, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and iron. All this for 119 calories that has 100 grams of garlic.(This is the food that you must include daily in the diet to reduce abdominal fat).

.