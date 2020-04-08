A few dates ago, we shared a text in which we could see what the great tennis stars ate before a great game in the 70s. 50 years later, the situation has changed 180º, to the point that today the Diet is a vital factor in the performance of the elite athlete. Without good nutrition, performance suffers and, above all, it is more prone to injuries, being one of the great advances in the sport of maximum competition.

In line with this cause-effect relationship between diet and performance, in addition to other equally important factors, ATP has shared the diet from a current tennis player, the Canadian Milos Raonic, who even hired a nutritionist several seasons ago, to try to make a difference in that field. “At every step of my career I have always asked myself, ‘What can I do better?’. I got to that point in 2013 just before the year started, that’s when I thought I could take the big leap. I asked people I was working with, my team, if they saw that eating was something that I could pay more attention to and that could make a profit. “

Milos relates what guidelines he takes off the circuit, when he goes to a restaurant. “I skip desserts. I don’t eat red meat as often. Maybe once or twice every two weeks, my diet has changed a lot in the last period of time. It’s much more structured. I’ve struggled with many different types of injuries and we’ve tried to get the right nutrition, see how we could give him the right kind of food he needed to make his tissues and body strong healthy. One way to minimize problems. When I started on the Tour I wasn’t a big fan of fish, probably in 2010 or 2011. And now it’s what I eat the most. It’s something that I go to frequently to have a source of protein throughout the day, almost daily. It’s something that has changed a lot. There are different types of vegetables and things I’ve added to my diet, but I’d say fish was the most important thing, because it’s a big part of what I eat today. It’s probably the most significant change. “

So important that food is the moment and routine that the athlete tries to integrate, as revealed by Milos. “Before, sometimes I would stretch after a game, do my cooldown and all that stuff. Now in addition to recovery time, because that’s a priority right after, then as something before talking to the media. Eating before or after It doesn’t really change anything in one day, but it will make a difference to me the next day or the accumulation of matches. “

.