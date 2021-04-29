Diet may be more important than exercise in long-term weight control, according to science

We do not want to cause controversy: It is undeniable that physical activity is essential in any healthy lifestyle. While it is true that we have listened to popular advice on the best techniques for losing weight for decades, today recent research indicates that exercise may not be an effective strategy for weight loss Surprised? We too, keep reading to learn about this incredible find.

The study author is Dr. Herman Pontzer, an evolutionary anthropologist at Duke University and the author of Burn: New Research Blows the Lid Off How We Really Burn Calories, Lose Weight, and Stay Healthy. His recent research comes to change our perception a bit: he suggests that exercising more doesn’t necessarily help us burn more caloriesas the body finds sneaky ways to adapt by reducing energy use elsewhere. But what makes exercise ineffective for weight loss might explain why it’s so good for our health: Exercising could divert excess energy from potentially harmful bodily processes such as inflammation and stress. Simply put, exercise does not change how many calories you use, but how you use them.

In a way, it is time to understand that diet and exercise are two different tools, for two different jobs. Diet is the key to successful weight loss, exercise is the tool for everything else.

The research emphasizes an interesting concept: it is not possible to exceed our metabolic budget. So exercise to lose weight is based on the assumption that we burn calories at a constant rate. In this theory, if walking a mile burns 50 calories, walking 100 miles over the course of a month would burn 5,000 calories. Theoretically, this could help us expend more energy than we consume, it is well known that it is the basic principle to lose weight and burn fat. Today we know that this theory falls apart from the information Pontzer obtained from working with the Hadza, a group of indigenous people in Tanzania, who walk many miles a day as part of a traditional hunter-gatherer lifestyle. Pontzer and his team were surprised to find that they burn only slightly more calories each day than the average sedentary American adult, far less than expected given their high levels of physical activity. This observation suggests that the exercise-metabolism equation it is more of a curve that makes us understand that the more we exercise, the body will use energy more carefully.

It is worth mentioning that these discoveries did not come to tell us that exercise does not work, on the contrary: burning excess energy is good for health at all levels, regardless of weight loss. Based on the data Pontzer obtained from analyzing the Hadza community, the body constantly seeks to stick to the same calorie budget; whether you’re training for a marathon or spending time on the couch. This is what the author calls “the restricted energy framework.” While this may at some point stop fat burning, it could also explain why exercise is so good for us. After weeks or months of exercise, the body begins to reallocate calories from other activities to compensate.

The restricted energy framework suggests that exercise helps our body to expend excess energy to keep our immune system and stress responses more balanced. Wonderful!

The next step in the research is to test how this theory works, with the goal of defining whether it is possible to measure how exercise affects all systems and cells in the body beyond fat and muscle. If successful, the theory could help explain why modern sedentary lifestyles and processed diets are terrible for your health. And it can be key in the search for a solution that really improves people’s quality of life.

Although much remains to be investigated and studied, this type of work is extremely valuable to society, doctors and scientists. We cannot take for granted that chronic diseases are part of the human being, the customs of modern Western society are actually what deteriorate our health and they are the direct cause of the appearance of all kinds of diseases that cause death. Finally, as the author of this study mentions, we have a lot to learn from other cultures and their vision of how the human body works ”.

