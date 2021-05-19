Diesel rationing paralyzes Venezuelan agriculture

By Luc Cohen and Keren Torres

TURÉN, Venezuela (Reuters) – Venezuelan farmer Agustín Zenere should have been planting corn by the second week of May, a crucial task in the economically devastated South American country where 7 million people are food insecure.

Instead, his 30-hectare plot in the town of Turén was still covered with the brown, withered leaves of a sesame field that he couldn’t harvest in time because the government didn’t supply enough diesel to run his tractors.

Diesel shortages have worsened in the once-prosperous OPEC nation since late last year, when the United States, seeking to pressure President Nicolás Maduro to leave office, ended a waiver of its sanctions on the state oil company. PDVSA that allowed it to exchange oil for imported diesel.

With farmers warning they may not have the fuel needed to plant corn and truckers raising the alarm about the difficulty in transporting food, aid groups and some U.S. Democratic lawmakers have lobbied President Joe Biden to put end to the prohibition of the exchange.

Venezuela is mired in a humanitarian crisis after years of hyperinflation and recession, prompting millions to flee. Only 60% of the 36 kilos of food that the Venezuelan diet requires on average each month was available in the country as of February, according to Edison Arciniega, executive director of the non-governmental organization Citizenship in Action.

A poll conducted by the opposition late last year found that 82.3% of Caracas residents said their income was insufficient to buy food for their family, and more than 5.4 million Venezuelans now live abroad. , according to the United Nations.

Critics, and many farmers, say the sanctions are not the main cause of the shortage. PDVSA’s refining network, with a capacity of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), is operating at a fraction of its capacity, leaving Venezuela, home to the world’s largest crude reserves by some measures, dependent on the imported fuel.

Shortly after Venezuela received its last shipment of diesel in November, the Ministry of Agriculture began rationing the fuel, which is delivered free of charge, to farmers. Soldiers now stand guard at gas stations with lists so that farmers can, on any given day, fill containers of up to 400 liters, enough to run a tractor for a few days.

“We do nothing if they give us the fuel drop by drop,” said Zenere, 49, who invested $ 10,000 in the sesame crop, now lost.

The fields of Turén, in the state of Portuguesa, in the plains of the center-west of the country, are plagued with weeds that, to eliminate them, require farmers to have diesel tractors.

In Lara’s lush Cubiro mountains, many growers have stopped planting tomatoes, peppers and onions because fuel shortages make it difficult to transport crops to market, said Luis Colmenares, one of the few remaining truckers operating in the area. .

Some farmers gave neighbors unharvested broccoli and lettuce crops.

At Marcos Mendoza’s “Invernadero Tintorero” in Lara, paprika seeds rot because customers do not have fuel to travel and collect them.

Much of Venezuela’s food is imported, partially mitigating the humanitarian implications of the weak crops. And two farmers in the Turén area, with relatively large plots, told Reuters they were able to get enough fuel by sending various family members to wait at different gas stations.

So far, however, US officials have said they are in no rush to lift sanctions and want Maduro to take concrete steps to hold free and fair elections. Juan González, director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council, suggested that Venezuela is withholding diesel on purpose to manipulate public opinion against the sanctions.

“They try to paint it as a humanitarian situation, but they save the diesel for the Army and give it to Cuba, and let the people suffer in order to help their international argument,” González told EVTV Miami television channel in March.

The US State Department did not respond to a request for comment. The Treasury Department, which enforces the sanctions, declined to comment.

Venezuela’s Information, Agriculture and Petroleum ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

TWO MONTHS OF WAIT

Fuel shortages are the latest headache for Venezuelan farmers, who for more than a decade have struggled to import fertilizers and obtain credit due to hyperinflation and the fallout from the widespread expropriations of Maduro’s predecessor and mentor Hugo Chávez.

Maduro acknowledged the shortage and last month asked his government to improve fuel supply to farmers within 60 days. Farmers say they have not noticed any improvement and that the existing rationing system is plagued by a lack of transparency, leaving them unsure of when or where they are supposed to fill.

“You have to guess. You have to wander from gas station to gas station asking questions,” said Roberto Latini, 58, who last month lost 50 hectares of beans that he had planted later than expected due to lack of diesel.

The impact of the fuel shortage has raised concern among the Venezuelan opposition, which has largely defended US sanctions, arguing that they are necessary to prevent the Maduro government from stealing state resources and pressuring it to go to a meeting table. talks.

Representatives of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who in 2019 was recognized by Washington and dozens of other countries as the legitimate leader of Venezuela on the grounds that Maduro manipulated his 2018 re-election, have proposed that the United States design a mechanism to allow imports of diesel while ensuring Maduro doesn’t use the fuel irregularly, two people familiar with the matter said.

Any solution may come too late for 73-year-old Estanislao Wawrzyniak, who received diesel last week for the first time in two months for his 60-hectare plot in Turén, which is overrun by weeds.

“Two months of waiting without being able to do anything,” said Wawrzyniak, while two of his grandchildren used a tube to load diesel into a rusted tank that was supported on stilts in the back of a red truck, from where electronic music played to all volume.

Wawrzyniak plans to use the fuel to kill weeds, and then must wait several days before planting corn. When asked if he would have time to plant before the rains started, he replied, “God only knows.”

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Keren Torres. Additional reporting by Efrain Otero and Matt Spetalnick .; Edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)