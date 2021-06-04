Diesel, dominator of used sales

Enlarge

ACD June 04, 2021

They seem maligned, but diesel cars continue to dominate the second-hand vehicle market: they are the most popular.

There is a trend in the industry to abandon diesel engines. Its apparent higher level of emissions and its supposed rejection by the motorist is causing brands to offer fewer and fewer diesel versions of their new models.

This collides, however, with the predilections of the second-hand vehicle buyer, since, according to the statistics, diesel is the great dominator of the second-hand market.

6 out of 10 used cars sold are diesel

And it is not a trivial issue, since second-hand vehicle sales transactions are superior to those of new cars, with a ratio that exceeds 1.4 second-hand cars sold for each new one registered. In fact, in May it was close to 1.7 used for each new car, according to the latest data released by the National Association of Motor Vehicle, Repair and Spare Vehicle Sellers (Ganvam). By type of fuel, the data offered by this association are more forceful: almost 60 percent of used operations registered in May correspond to diesel fueled models.

This type of car is very attractive, since it has more than reasonable prices (due to the fear of future taxes or traffic restrictions) and have a higher economy of use than their gasoline brothers by having a normally lower fuel consumption.

However, the data from the employer’s distribution also show that the second-hand electric car market begins to take off. They are only 533 units sold, a scant 0.5 percent of the operations, but it is true that to date the offer has not been very large.

To spur demand, the National Association of Vehicle Dealers (Ancove) has requested that the Used electric cars can enter the purchase aid plans, like the Moves III.