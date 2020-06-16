Camilo he was the one who revealed the sad news of the death of his wife’s relative Eva Luna…

The coronavirus is lurking around the world, and we are all targeted by this terrible virus, and unfortunately Evaluna’s family has been one of those affected by COVID-19.

During a Facebook Live, Evaluna’s husband, Camilo, revealed that a cousin of the Club 57 star’s mother died in Madrid of the coronavirus.

“Yes, a cousin of Marlene, Evaluna’s mother, my mother-in-law, died a few days ago in Madrid of coronavirus. It was a death that took us by surprise. You can not live a pandemic of these and that you do not touch by a little lad, this is what is happening … But hey, you always have to hold on and hug us to the positive things, and that they are a flag and that they are like the float, the Lifeguards to keep us thinking about what’s next, with our eyes on the light « : Camilo said after a fan asked him if he had had an experience with the coronavirus.

It is a shame that the Montaner family has had such a close experience with the coronavirus, we hope that this pandemic will come to an end very soon.

