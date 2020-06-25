Penelope Marte Rodríguez, former member of the band of the program Sábado Extraordinario (Telemicro) died in a traffic accident on the road that connects the Guaiagui area with the municipality of La Vega.

The Saturday program gave the news through its social networks: “Today we are going through the sad moment of saying goodbye to one of our first Singers of the Extraordinary Band Penelope Marte Rodriguez, rest in peace. Our condolences to all his family ”.

The young woman was one of the first singers who was part of the mentioned band.