Mexican musician Armando Cardona, a member of La Séptima Banda, died as a result of Covid-19. He was 30 years old.

The musician was hospitalized in the city of Guamúchil, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, after complications derived from the coronavirus, portal Debate.com reported.

Armando Cardona Sánchez is survived by his wife and two minor children.

Friends and colleagues of the Mexican Regional join the pain of the seventh family. Jorge Alberto “Koky” López, clarinetist from Banda El Recodo, described Armandito as a very happy and joking person, a great human being, the Voxpopulinoticias.com.mx website reports.

Living a time where Sinaloa band music is already classified as a national of Mexico because it is already beginning to promote in various countries along with the mariachi band, La Séptima Banda is a group with its own style capable of defending the band genre on any stage and distinguishing itself from others of the same type, basing much of its musical repertoire on stories of daily life both in the form of corridos and songs, highlights one of its websites.

His best-known songs include « My soul is dying », « We turned to look » and « I did fall in love ».