Diego Verdaguer confesses infidelity to Amanda Miguel with Salma Hayek

Diego Verdaguer has thrown tremendous bomb thanks to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, because in an interview with him he confessed that he was unfaithful on several occasions to his wife Amanda Miguel, but what most caught the attention is the fact that Salma Hayek was among his romances.

The husband of the interpreter of Him lied to me, he shared with the journalist that on several occasions his partner was missing; However, they were never lasting relationships, but Infante deepened and ended up releasing the name of the Hollywood actress.

I confessed to my wife, I did cheat on her. I have never had a long relationship with anyone since I have been married to Amanda Miguel, but I did have the circumstances of passing romances, but my wife found out I was … let’s say I confessed my sins, said the singer.

The celebrity shared that despite his age opportunities still arise to miss his wife; However, he confesses that he has matured and value his family, love and his wife.

After this tremendous confession, Gustavo Adolfo Infante brought up the name of Salma Hayek and confessed it about whether there was anything with the actress.

“Did you have a relationship with Salma Hayek? Did you or did you not?”, The journalist launched the bomb.

I walked a dinner, in the car … a kiss, Eduardo Verdaguer finished saying.

