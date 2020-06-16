Diego is the father of at least 40% of the 1,800 pups brought to Española. (Photo: AP)

Diego, A giant tortoise considered a super male for having unilaterally saved his species from extinction in the Ecuadorian Galapagos archipelago, was returned to his island after breeding in captivity for several decades and recovering the population, The environment minister, Paulo Proaño, reported on Monday.

Along with others 14 chelonians of the same species (Chelonoidis hoodensis), which they were the only ones found half a century ago, Diego was transferred to the Spanish island, its place of origin and uninhabited by people, by technicians from the Galapagos National Park (PNG).

« We close an important chapter in the management of @parquegalapagos, 15 turtles from # Española, including #Diego, return home after decades of breeding in captivity and saving their species from extinction« Proaño said through his Twitter account.

« Your island welcomes you with open arms », added.

A PNG source told . that the turtles were transported to Española (to the south) by boat from Santa Cruz Island, in whose capital, Puerto Ayora, is the headquarters of the agency where Diego spent in captivity for four decades.

With a saddle-shaped shell, weighing around 80 kg, 1.5 meters tall (at its maximum stretch) and an estimated age of over 100 years, Diego is the father of at least 40% of the 1,800 pups brought to Española.

The PNG announced last January that it would be returned to that island after completing the captive breeding program of its variety, whose population has recovered.

The turtle Diego on the island of Santa Cruz in a photo taken in February 2019. (RODRIGO BUENDIA / .)

The return was scheduled for March, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made Ecuador one of the most affected countries in Latin America, currently with more than 47,000 cases, including 3,929 deaths (22 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants).

In Galapagos, 1,000 km off the coast of Ecuador, 77 infections and one fatality have been reported.

From San Diego to Española

Locked, Diego became the only male in his 180 m2 pen, which he shared with six females of the same speciesFive of them are the only twelve females originally taken from Española by the entity since the Galapagos province was declared a nature reserve in 1959.

On that island only two males were found, so that Another player had to be introduced to restore the species.

Diego on Santa Cruz Island (RODRIGO BUENDIA / .)

So he PNG searched the world’s zoos in the 1930sBefore the Galapagos was a protected area, turtles were sent.

The « sex symbol » of the species Chelonoidis hoodensis takes its name from the zoo in San Diego, United States, where it arrived between 1933 and 1936, and from which it was repatriated in August 1976 to show « its reproductive abilities », according to PNG.

At present on the Spanish island there are about 2,000 specimens of this variety, including about 200 offspring reproduced in the wild.

Diego is the antithesis of George, the last specimen of the species Chelonoidis abigdoni who died in 2012 after refusing to mate in captivity.

The Ecuadorian archipelago, with unique flora and fauna in the world, served as a natural laboratory for the English scientist Charles Darwin for his theory on the evolution of species.

Galapagos, whose name comes from the gigantic turtles that live there, it is part of the world biosphere reserve.

(With information from .)

